Billie Jo Jones Shares Defiant New Single 'Turquoise & Silver'

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Billie Jo Jones, a contestant on the upcoming CBS competition series 'The Road,' (Sundays 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM, ET/PT), is turning up the volume with her powerful new single "Turquoise & Silver."

Available today on all streaming platforms and premiered by Think Country, the track is a fiery, unapologetic anthem celebrating individuality and authenticity. "I'm thrilled to announce that the title track from my upcoming twelve-song album is officially out in the world," shares Jones. "The full album will be released on October 17. This song has a contagious energy that I know will have you hitting repeat."

Co-written by Jones, Len Snow, and Morgan Lee Powers, the single is the title track for her forthcoming full album with themes of resilience, self-expression, independence, and never taking "no" for an answer.

