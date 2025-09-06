Billie Jo Jones Shares Defiant New Single 'Turquoise & Silver'

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Billie Jo Jones, a contestant on the upcoming CBS competition series 'The Road,' (Sundays 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM, ET/PT), is turning up the volume with her powerful new single "Turquoise & Silver."
Available today on all streaming platforms and premiered by Think Country, the track is a fiery, unapologetic anthem celebrating individuality and authenticity. "I'm thrilled to announce that the title track from my upcoming twelve-song album is officially out in the world," shares Jones. "The full album will be released on October 17. This song has a contagious energy that I know will have you hitting repeat."
Co-written by Jones, Len Snow, and Morgan Lee Powers, the single is the title track for her forthcoming full album with themes of resilience, self-expression, independence, and never taking "no" for an answer.
Billie Jo Jones Delivers New Single 'Flame'
Billie Jo Jones Climbing The Charts With 'Some Girls Don't Cry'
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal- Slipknot- PRESIDENT- more
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Brantley Gilbert Shares New Single 'Want You Back'- Cameron Whitcomb Streaming 'The Hard Way- 'NEEDTOBREATHE And The Red Clay Strays- more
BUNT Taps The Chainsmokers and Izzy Bizu For 'Spaces'- Erykah Badu Expands The Return of Automatic Slim Tour- David Byrne The Tonight Show Appearance- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Ozzy Osbourne Diary Of A Madman Bandmates Reunite To Cover The Who's The Real Me
Pennywise Offshoot 84 Days Share First Video 'Mockingbird Brains'
Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck Share 'Fall In Love With Me' Video
Primal Fear Unleash 'I Am The Primal Fear' Visualizer
Glenn Hughes Shares 'My Alibi' Visualizer As 'Chosen' Arrives
Damiano David Teams With Nile Rodgers and Tyla For 'Talk To Me'
Winona Fighter Take On Beastie Boys and Violent Femmes Classics For Expanded 'My Apologies To The Chef'
Swollen Teeth Unleash 'Nothing' Video