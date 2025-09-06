Brantley Gilbert Shares New Single 'Want You Back'

(EBM) Brantley Gilbert returns to Country radio with a clever twist on heartbreak in his single, "Want You Back," out now via The Valory Music Co. The track made its global premiere yesterday exclusively on Country radio, before going wide across all digital platforms.
With its 90s-meets-modern-country sound, pedal steel woven into his signature rock edge and a hook that's instantly addictive, "Want You Back" finds Gilbert leaning into tongue-in-cheek humor, wishing his ex had done him dirty so he'd have a reason to move on.
Written by Gilbert with HARDY, Hunter Phelps and Will Weatherly, and produced by Gilbert, Weatherly and Brock Berryhill, the single proves even heartache can come with a grin:
I wish you would've keyed my truck / Sunk my boat / Drank all of my beer / Smoked all of my smoke / Hooked up with all my buddies / Set my double-wide on fire / Put diesel in my gas tank / And a Buck Knife in my tire / 'Cause I'm sitting here missing you, baby / Reminiscing on the love we had / Girl, I wish you would've done something crazy / 'Cause I don't wanna want you / I don't wanna want you back
Today's release will be found on Gilbert's forthcoming Greatest Hits...So Far, available December 12 via The Valory Music Co., along with previously unreleased songs "Real American" and "Ride With Me."
