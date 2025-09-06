BUNT Taps The Chainsmokers and Izzy Bizu For 'Spaces'

(Arista) Stutter house pioneer BUNT., legendary GRAMMY Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers, and GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Izzy Bizu team on new single "Spaces" out now via Arista Records.

The new collaboration is destined to be the next club hit, simultaneously sparking energy and intimacy, making it impossible to stand still as the tension in the euphoric end-of-Summer track builds to kinetic release and collective escape. Stream it here

BUNT. first announced and debuted "Spaces" at his packed Lollapalooza set last month where the new single exploded alongside the energy of thousands as it is both festival-ready and cinematic. "Spaces" was performed by BUNT. and The Chainsmokers at a surprise NYC pop-up show Wednesday night at The 1896 and fans are already clamouring to hear it join the setlist at upcoming BUNT. and The Chainsmokers tour dates.

During the pop-up BUNT. discussed the surreal moment of working with The Chainsmokers sharing, "They were like my childhood heroes, and I'm having that full circle moment where we were in the studio together and being here this will be insane. Two years ago I was driving my bike, delivering food for Uber Eats, and now I am standing here with these two legends. These two guys did so much for the EDM scene, so for me this is insanely special." Soon crowds will be singing along to the relatable feelings of falling out of love with "I don't know where I've been and I don't know who I am / I woke up in a haze, I don't even understand / Who I am without you."

"Spaces" follows BUNT.'s most recent release with renowned British singer-songwriter Tom Odell, "Best Day of My Life (BUNT. Version) (featuring Tom Odell)" which has now surpassed 15 million streams. The feel good summer anthem making us all wish we could hit rewind and start summer over now comes paired with the haze of nostalgia as we enter a new season with "Spaces."

BUNT. is on an exceptionally busy run, logging 250+ shows worth over 150,000 hard tickets globally that kicked off with the release of debut solo project Levi Don't Do It which features his breakout hit "Clouds," that has racked up over 380 million global streams to date. More recently, he's shared new songs like the ecstatic "You" featuring Oaks, "Crown" - with its driving beat and uplifting message - and the sunny, D'n'B-blessed "TRIPPIN" with singer Mapei, which has amassed more than 40 million plays.

Related Stories

News > BUNT