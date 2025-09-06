Cameron Whitcomb Streaming 'The Hard Way'

(AR) Cameron Whitcomb has shared the gut-punching title track from his upcoming debut album, "The Hard Way". A shining example of Whitcomb's richly layered songwriting, the song begins in a moment of haunting intimacy before morphing into a wildly cathartic anthem of determination.

"A lot of people think all your problems are solved as soon as you get clean," Whitcomb says, "but in my case the ups and downs of my mental health got more extreme. That instability has been hard to deal with while trying to navigate a career as a musician, especially as a kid who used to dig holes for a living. At the same time, I'm really grateful, and I know I just need to keep moving forward."

A deeply personal look at Whitcomb's turbulent journey, from his struggles with addiction at a young age through to his recovery and adulthood, The Hard Way arrives on Friday, September 26.

The album includes such emotionally raw singles as the breakthrough fan favorite, "Quitter," the brutally self-aware "Hundred Mile High," and recently released "Fragile". Produced by frequent collaborator Jack Riley (Grace VanderWaal, Knox) and co-written with Nolan Sipe and Cal Shapiro (Alex Warren's "Ordinary"), "Fragile" speaks to the universal hope of finding someone who will love you despite, and maybe because of, everything you've been through.

Cameron is celebrating the impending arrival of The Hard Way with his biggest international live run yet, continuing tonight with a sold-out show at London's Electric Brixton. Whitcomb will return to North America later this month to launch his I've Got Options Tour, kicking off September 26 in Portland, OR and then running through mid-November. Most shows are already sold out, including a highly-anticipated two-night stand at LA's legendary Troubadour (Oct 4-5), with additional dates added in Atlanta and Nashville due to overwhelming demand. Support on select dates comes from Danielle Finn, Jonah Kagen, and Tayler Holder. For updates, details, and ticket information, please visit thecamwhitcomb.com.

