Damiano David Teams With Nile Rodgers and Tyla For 'Talk To Me'

(fcc) Maneskin frontman Damiano David has announced that he will be releasing his new single, 'Talk to Me', a new collaborations with Tyla and the legendary, multiple Grammy Award winning Nile Rodgers.
'Talk to Me, feat Tyla & Nile Rodgers' will be unveiled next Thursday, September 11th at 8:00pm ET. The track marks an exciting collaboration that unites Damiano's signature emotive lyricism, Tyla's distinctive vocal style, and the unmistakable groove of Nile Rodgers. Out Thursday, September 11th via Sony Music Italy / Arista.
Announcing the forthcoming single on his social channels, Damiano says: "As the tour was approaching, I unexpectedly felt a new wave of inspiration that led me to write 'Talk to Me'. What made this spark even more exciting was knowing that the legendary Nile Rodgers thought the song worthy of adding his solo guitar. I always felt this song should be a duet, and since I've recently been listening a lot to 'Water'. I was completely blown away and really wanted to have her sing it with me."
Tyla said: "Damiano sent me this record and I instantly fell in love with how nostalgic it felt. I heard myself on it straight away. Excited about how new it feels for me, my tygrs gonna luv ittt."
Nile Rodgers said: "When I received the song from Damiano and Tyla, I really loved the vibe of it and I wanted my guitar to be the third voice. 'Talk To Me' was a fun one to work on!"
