Darrin Hacquard Shares 'Drunken Philosopher' Video

(The GreenRoom) Darrin Hacquard releases "Drunken Philosopher," an ode to a town drunk who is equally a fool and a sage, along with a music video. The single is the first release from Hacquard's forthcoming album Weights & Measures, due October 17th.

A balladeer of bad decisions, Hacquard's discography is the soundtrack to doing something you'll regret, and the repercussions you've earned. From being in a string band with acclaimed singer-songwriter John R. Miller, to stints in county lock-up and rehab, to then grinding his songs out on the Appalachian songwriter circuit, Weights & Measures is the culmination of hard-living, harder work, and honest autobiographical songwriting that dissects experiences many have, but rarely share. Solely writing all but one track, Hacquard brings listeners along to a jail cell in Pennsylvania, to seeing the morning sun shine over a city skyline, and the long ride home eager to do laundry, fleshing out lessons in life, love and hope in the face of desolation.

Describing the first single, Hacquard said, "I know a host of characters who fit this archetype-the drunken sage-but the song is an ode to one friend in particular who lived a thousand lives. He was a draft dodger on the lam in the Canadian bush; he was involved with blowing up strip mining equipment in the late 60's and pursued by the FBI for many years; he hitchhiked, bummed and lived it up in any place you could think of, and he'd tell you all about it if you took him into Richmond, Kentucky, got him drunk and bought him a sandwich! The song is also vaguely autobiographical, and commemorates the individual who recognizes/accepts their flaws, but stands (wobbles) fully atoned on the path of self actualization."

When his debut album, Signs & Wonders, appeared in 2015, the Ohio-born singer-songwriter was just having a little fun with a few of his buddies. An avant garde spin on bluegrass and psychedelic rock funded by a $5,000 Kickstarter campaign, Signs & Wonders became legendary in the songwriting circles of Appalachia, built around Hacquard's masterful storytelling steeped in tradition, reminiscent of Kris Kristofferson and Tom T. Hall. Part of the upper echelon of contemporary Appalachian songwriters, Hacquard has toured the globe with old-time string band The Fox Hunt, opened shows for heavyweights like My Morning Jacket and Sierra Ferrell, and performed at the nation's premier songwriting showcases, sharing the stage with a who's who of Kentucky songwriters. Weights & Measures is a product of time honing his craft and cutting his teeth in Lexington, KY where acts like Tyler Childers paid their dues, and features some of the area's most accomplished musicians.

The music video for "Drunken Philosopher" "brings his wit and storytelling to life". Created by artist Glen Smakula, the video mirrors the allegory of Plato's cave with the barflies at the local tavern, as it "captures the real humor and vulnerability of the lyrics in the song, reminding us of Hacquard's reputation as a remarkable storyteller."

Related Stories

News > Darrin Hacquard