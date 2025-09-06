David Byrne Celebrates New Album With The Tonight Show Appearance

(GM) David Byrne today releases his highly anticipated new album Who Is The Sky? via Matador Records. Who Is the Sky? is Byrne's first album since releasing the acclaimed 2018 American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film.
It was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore's Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.
On Wednesday night, Byrne sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the album, followed by a surprise performance at NYC's Rough Trade Underground in 30 Rockefeller. The mini set saw Byrne and band performing for broadcast "What Is The Reason For It?" off the album, with an extended performance featuring "Everybody Laughs" and Talking Heads' "Houses in Motion" online.
