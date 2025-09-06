Erykah Badu Expands The Return of Automatic Slim Tour

(The Chamber Group) Erykah Badu announces a spectacular celebration of the 25th anniversary of her revolutionary second studio album, "Mama's Gun," with "The Return of Automatic Slim Tour: Erykah Badu Mama's Gun '25."

The highly anticipated tour kicks off October 3, 2025, at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and will span major venues across North America and Europe including Royal Albert Hall in London, Zenith in Paris, and Santa Cecilia in Rome, through December 2025.

With a career spanning over 25 years, multiple Grammy Awards, and a lasting impact on contemporary R&B and hip-hop, Erykah Badu continues to be a vital force in music and culture. This anniversary tour represents both a celebration of her past achievements and a testament to the enduring power of her artistry.

Released in 2000, "Mama's Gun" solidified Badu's position as one of the most innovative and influential artists of her generation. The album's blend of neo-soul, hip-hop, and jazz elements, combined with Badu's distinctive vocal style and conscious lyricism, earned critical acclaim and commercial success while influencing countless artists who followed.

The celebration of "Mama's "Gun"-the album that gave us timeless classics like "Bag Lady," "Didn't Cha Know?" and ""Cleva"-will feature reimagined arrangements of these favorites alongside selections from Badu's extensive catalog, showcasing the production genius that has made her one of music's most sought-after collaborators and creative visionaries. This promises to be an unforgettable experience for new and die-hard fans who have followed Badu's artistic journey over the years.

TOUR DATES (** New European dates)



October 2025:

Friday, October 3 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, October 4 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV

**Friday, October 24 - Royal Albert Hall - London, UK

**Saturday, October 25 - Royal Albert Hall - London, UK

**Sunday, October 26 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, UK

**Wednesday, October 29 - Zenith Paris - Parish, FR

**Friday, October 31 - Polsat Plus Arena Gdynia - Gdynia, Poland



November 2025:

**Sunday, November 2 - Polsat Plus Arena Gdynia - Gdynia, Poland

**Tuesday, November 4 - Uber Eats Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

**Wednesday, November 5 - Jahhuderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

**Friday, November 7 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

**Monday, November 10 - Santa Cecilia - Rome, Italy

**Wednesday, November 12 - The Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

Sunday, November 16 - Hard Rock at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

Tuesday, November 18 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

Thursday, November 20 - Fox Theater - Detroit, MI

Saturday, November 22 - Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Sunday, November 23 - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre - Atlanta, GA

Monday, November 24 - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre - Atlanta, GA

Friday, November 28 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

Saturday, November 29 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX



December 2025:

Tuesday, December 2 - Chicago Theater - Chicago, IL

Wednesday, December 3 - Chicago Theater - Chicago, IL

Friday, December 5 - Kings Theater - Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, December 6 - Kings Theater - Brooklyn, NY

Monday, December 8 - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN

Wednesday, December 10 - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

