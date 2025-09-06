G Flip Shares 'Bed On Fire' Video

(2b) G Flip celebrated the release of the new studio album, Dream Ride, by sharing an official music video for the previously unreleased track "Bed On Fire".
About "Bed On Fire" G Flip explains, "This song is all about the angst I grew up feeling going to Catholic school, having my first experience with a woman, and being like, 'I'm bloody high off this love I'm having for someone that I shouldn't.' It's saying, 'Well, if I'm going to hell anyway, I'm going to set this place or the bed ablaze with my queerness'."
About the album G adds, "Dream Ride is my little '80s Butch Springsteen fantasy. This record was written, recorded, and produced in my studio in LA with Aidan Hogg. We made over 100 songs to get to the final 10 that make up the album.
"This album is inspired by the '80s. I've always resonated with '80s music, it embodies so much musicality - larger-than-life theatrics, bright colours, epic solos, huge drum tones, and a sonic landscape that feels like a movie. I wanted to embody all of this on this record and create my own '80s world. I wanted to make songs that make you dance, sing, cry, f*ck, laugh, and enjoy on a long drive.
"I hope this record feels familiar and original, old and new, nostalgic yet still present. I hope you enjoy the Dream Ride."
Karley Scott Collins Flipping The Script With New Track 'Girlfriend'
G Flip Launching The Dream Ride World Tour
Kenny Chesney Launches Sphere Las Vegas Show
G Flip Returns With 'Disco Cowgirl'
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal- Slipknot- PRESIDENT- more
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Brantley Gilbert Shares New Single 'Want You Back'- Cameron Whitcomb Streaming 'The Hard Way- 'NEEDTOBREATHE And The Red Clay Strays- more
BUNT Taps The Chainsmokers and Izzy Bizu For 'Spaces'- Erykah Badu Expands The Return of Automatic Slim Tour- David Byrne The Tonight Show Appearance- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Ozzy Osbourne Diary Of A Madman Bandmates Reunite To Cover The Who's The Real Me
Pennywise Offshoot 84 Days Share First Video 'Mockingbird Brains'
Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck Share 'Fall In Love With Me' Video
Primal Fear Unleash 'I Am The Primal Fear' Visualizer
Glenn Hughes Shares 'My Alibi' Visualizer As 'Chosen' Arrives
Damiano David Teams With Nile Rodgers and Tyla For 'Talk To Me'
Winona Fighter Take On Beastie Boys and Violent Femmes Classics For Expanded 'My Apologies To The Chef'
Swollen Teeth Unleash 'Nothing' Video