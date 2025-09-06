G Flip Shares 'Bed On Fire' Video

(2b) G Flip celebrated the release of the new studio album, Dream Ride, by sharing an official music video for the previously unreleased track "Bed On Fire".

About "Bed On Fire" G Flip explains, "This song is all about the angst I grew up feeling going to Catholic school, having my first experience with a woman, and being like, 'I'm bloody high off this love I'm having for someone that I shouldn't.' It's saying, 'Well, if I'm going to hell anyway, I'm going to set this place or the bed ablaze with my queerness'."

About the album G adds, "Dream Ride is my little '80s Butch Springsteen fantasy. This record was written, recorded, and produced in my studio in LA with Aidan Hogg. We made over 100 songs to get to the final 10 that make up the album.

"This album is inspired by the '80s. I've always resonated with '80s music, it embodies so much musicality - larger-than-life theatrics, bright colours, epic solos, huge drum tones, and a sonic landscape that feels like a movie. I wanted to embody all of this on this record and create my own '80s world. I wanted to make songs that make you dance, sing, cry, f*ck, laugh, and enjoy on a long drive.

"I hope this record feels familiar and original, old and new, nostalgic yet still present. I hope you enjoy the Dream Ride."

