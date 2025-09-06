Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck Share 'Fall In Love With Me' Video

(BHM) Arthur Buck - the acclaimed musical partnership of singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur and guitarist Peter Buck - has shared the second song, "Fall In Love With Me," from their much-anticipated second album, Arthur Buck 2, arriving via Arthur's own Lonely Astronaut Records on Friday, October 3.

Arthur Buck's first new collection since their self-titled 2018 debut, Arthur Buck 2 sees the duo joining forces with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Jacknife Lee (R.E.M., U2, Taylor Swift) along with an all-star backing cadre that includes Buck's longtime collaborators in such bands as The Minus 5, The Baseball Project, and Filthy Friends, bassist Scott McCaughey and drummer Linda Pitmon, along with veteran keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Gregg Foreman (The Delta 5, Cat Power, Jesse Malin), and more.

"The idea was to hold my breath underwater for the length of the song," says Joseph Arthur. "Amelie Chopinet (director) has an underwater camera, so we figured we might as well do an underwater clip for Arthur Buck. We filmed this at a friend's pool in Clermont-Ferrand on tour in France.

"I was sure I could do it. I practice breathwork quite a bit, and my longest hold was four minutes (I only needed just over three). But I never tried this underwater before, and that made a difference. It gets in your head, and some kind of internal claustrophobia kicks in. A little panic. Or maybe it's just, when you're underwater, it's impossible to cheat? It was pouring rain. It was hot. I told our friends to throw artifacts in the pool. I had on silver pants and looked more like Rod Stewart than at any other time in my life so far. And we must've tried five or six times. But I couldn't break three minutes! So we decided to just make a clip where I'm swimming around. (That's the left side of the split screen.) I was bummed, but the show must go on...It's a fun tune about winning them over."

