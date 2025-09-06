Leah Kate Previews 'Genius' With 'Act I: It Doesn't Take a Genius (To Ruin Everything)'

(IPR) Leah Kate today kicked off her upcoming sophomore album 'Genius' with the release of 'Act I: It Doesn't Take a Genius (To Ruin Everything),' featuring new singles "Meltdown," and "ill."
The new LP, Genius, which was recently announced in NYLON, is arriving Friday, November 7th and will be preceded by three acts of two songs each. Stream/download 'Act I: It Doesn't Take a Genius (To Ruin Everything)' here.
"I'm releasing the album in Acts because I wanted the rollout to feel like a movie, each chapter taking you deeper into the story. 'Act I: It Doesn't Take a Genius (To Ruin Everything)' sets the stage with 'Meltdown' and 'ill,' two songs that capture the unraveling, the chaos, and what it feels like to be completely going through it. It's more than just singles dropping; it's the beginning of a full journey we'll go through together," Leah commented.
She elaborated, "Think of Genius as a dissertation on my own bad decisions, every Meltdown, every wrong turn, tied together with eyeliner and a wink. Stupid? Absolutely. But I'm still calling it genius."
Leah writes pop/rock anthems that cut to the bone. Pairing booming, radio-ready choruses with poignant, hyper-specific details, her songs are intimate and razor-sharp-the sort of tracks that resonate with listeners around the world. Earlier this summer, Leah unveiled her latest single "Dead Sexy Body", a fierce and enthralling track with cinematic pop production and her signature sultry-yet-biting delivery. The song captures the exact moment when temptation fades and empowerment takes over.
