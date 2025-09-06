(BPM) Randy Bradbury - bassist for legendary punk group Pennywise - and Grammy-winning producer Cameron Webb are excited to announce their brand new group: 84 Days and have shared a video for their first single "Mockingbird Brains".
A rock collaboration of epic proportions, the band tapped in No Doubt's Adrian Young to drum on their debut self-titled album in addition to supplemental guitar work from The Vandals' Warren Fitzgerald.
84 Days will be released on November 7th via Double Helix Records, in worldwide distribution partnership with SBAM Records (EU) and Pee Records (AUS/NZ/JPN).
On the new album, Bradbury shares: "The whole process was sheer enjoyment. Making music is what I love so recording this album was a reward in itself. Saying I'm pleased with how it turned out seems like an understatement."
Bradbury and Webb have recruited NOFX's Eric Sandin to join them for 84 Days' first live performances and look forward to bringing the new album to the stage soon.
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal- Slipknot- PRESIDENT- more
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Brantley Gilbert Shares New Single 'Want You Back'- Cameron Whitcomb Streaming 'The Hard Way- 'NEEDTOBREATHE And The Red Clay Strays- more
BUNT Taps The Chainsmokers and Izzy Bizu For 'Spaces'- Erykah Badu Expands The Return of Automatic Slim Tour- David Byrne The Tonight Show Appearance- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Ozzy Osbourne Diary Of A Madman Bandmates Reunite To Cover The Who's The Real Me
Pennywise Offshoot 84 Days Share First Video 'Mockingbird Brains'
Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck Share 'Fall In Love With Me' Video
Primal Fear Unleash 'I Am The Primal Fear' Visualizer
Glenn Hughes Shares 'My Alibi' Visualizer As 'Chosen' Arrives
Damiano David Teams With Nile Rodgers and Tyla For 'Talk To Me'
Winona Fighter Take On Beastie Boys and Violent Femmes Classics For Expanded 'My Apologies To The Chef'
Swollen Teeth Unleash 'Nothing' Video