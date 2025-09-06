Pennywise Offshoot 84 Days Share First Video 'Mockingbird Brains'

(BPM) Randy Bradbury - bassist for legendary punk group Pennywise - and Grammy-winning producer Cameron Webb are excited to announce their brand new group: 84 Days and have shared a video for their first single "Mockingbird Brains".

A rock collaboration of epic proportions, the band tapped in No Doubt's Adrian Young to drum on their debut self-titled album in addition to supplemental guitar work from The Vandals' Warren Fitzgerald.

84 Days will be released on November 7th via Double Helix Records, in worldwide distribution partnership with SBAM Records (EU) and Pee Records (AUS/NZ/JPN).

On the new album, Bradbury shares: "The whole process was sheer enjoyment. Making music is what I love so recording this album was a reward in itself. Saying I'm pleased with how it turned out seems like an understatement."

Bradbury and Webb have recruited NOFX's Eric Sandin to join them for 84 Days' first live performances and look forward to bringing the new album to the stage soon.

