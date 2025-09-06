Primal Fear Unleash 'I Am The Primal Fear' Visualizer

(CSM) "I Am The Primal Fear" is the perfect track to mark the release of German metal force Primal Fear's new album, Domination. The 13-track record is a powerful statement of the band's legacy and a showcase of their unmistakable sound.
A future fan favorite and live anthem in the making, "I Am The Primal Fear" kicks off with a burst of solo drumming before the full Primal Fear engine roars to life, unleashing thunderous riffs and soaring melodic leads. The verses feel like an intense showdown, with vocalist Ralf Scheepers delivering a fierce performance, driven by the relentless rhythm section of bassist Mat Sinner and drummer Andre Hilger. Adding to the firepower is the band's new guitar dream team, Thalia Bellazecca and Magnus Karlsson, trading off with precision and power.
The intense call-and-response dynamic builds to a powerful, no-holds-barred chorus that sends a clear message: despite a few setbacks over the years, Primal Fear never considered calling it quits. The eagle was never gone, it was simply gathering strength, ready to soar once again and shake the metal world with an album that confidently claims its place among the top tier of heavy and power metal.
"Again, outta my way, I am the Primal Fear! No one can stop me and I'm gonna hunt you tonight, I'm your worst nightmare whenever you are trying to fool me!" states Scheepers.
