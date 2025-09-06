.

Swollen Teeth Unleash 'Nothing' Video

(CNPR) Swollen Teeth have released their new album 'Ask Nothing' (via Blowed Out Records), produced by legendary producer Ross Robinson (Korn, Glassjaw, At The Drive In) and Slipknot's Sid Wilson.

In celebration of the release, the quartet has shared their official music video for "Nothing". When asked about the album, the band commented: "This album is dedicated to the family we lost while making it. Now it's your turn to Ask Nothing."

The band will be hitting the road across North America beginning next month on the Divided We Fall Tour alongside Biohazard, Onyx and Bayway.

