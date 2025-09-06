Tame Impala Launching U.S. Deadbeat Tour

(AEG) Following the announcement of his new album Deadbeat, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has announced the "Deadbeat" U.S. tour in support of the LP. The dates kick off on Halloween with a 2-night stand at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY and concludes with a show in Oakland, CA on November 14.

The run also hits Los Angeles' Kia Forum on November 11 and 12. All tickets will be on sale to the general public on September 12 at 12PM local time. Earlier this week Parker teased the LP with "Loser" and its accompanying video directed by Kristofski and which stars Joe Keery. He has also shared Deadbeat's "End of Summer," a sprawling 7-minute epic as well as a short-form visual narrative directed by multi-disciplinary artist Julian Klincewicz.

On Deadbeat (Columbia Records) Parker sculpts a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations as a vehicle for some of his most direct, brain-wormy songwriting to date. The album is deeply inspired by bush doof culture and the Western Australia rave scene, recasting Tame Impala as a kind of future primitive rave act in the process.

Conceived in various locations over the last few years, Deadbeat was largely galvanized between Parker's hometown of Fremantle and his studio, Wave House in Injidup, Western Australia in the first half of 2025. Deadbeat sounds like the work of an artist with a leveled-up mastery, crafted with a newfound embrace of spontaneity for the renowned perfectionist. How that manifests is a distinct minimalism and crunch, with timbres and textures that add an ineffably new dimension to the sound, as well as a richer, more playful vocal range than ever.

Lyrically, Deadbeat has Parker channeling an endless bummer, a self-deprecating f***-up stuck in a negative feedback loop when he should have long had his sh*t together. After going macro on The Slow Rush's (2020) examination of time, Deadbeat focuses on the nuanced minutiae of the emotional quotidian. Dosed in tandem with the music's euphoric and body-moving urges, Deadbeat pitches raving as self-enquiry, self-medication in lieu of self-care and the kick-on as domestic bliss. Reality can wait another day (or two).

Kevin Parker has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. A singular artist renowned for carving out a distinct sound all of his own, Parker crafts transcendent genre-bending sonic landscapes, playing every instrument and acting as writer, producer, mixer and engineer on his projects. He has been nominated for four GRAMMY awards with one win for his collaboration with Justice on 2024's "Neverender." In his home country of Australia, he's racked up an impressive 13 ARIA Awards and 27 Nominations. He's won the BRIT Award for Best International Band and scored nominations for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award. Tame Impala has had numerous US Alternative Radio Top 10 songs including two #1's for "Lost In Yesterday" and "Is It True." Tame Impala's "The Less I Know The Better" is part of the Billionaires Club with over 2 billion streams and the project has racked up numerous gold and platinum certifications globally.

Tame Impala has headlined festivals and arenas around the world and released four full-length albums - InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, Currents and his most recent album The Slow Rush. The Slow Rush landed at #1 in multiple territories and was his highest charting album to date in both the US and UK, with 14 top 10 chart positions around the world. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Mark Ronson, Gorillaz, Thundercat, Kali Uchis, 070 Shake, Rihanna, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and many more.

Tame Impala tour dates

10/31 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

11/1 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

11/3 - United Center - Chicago, IL

11/6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

11/9 - Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

11/11 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

11/12 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

11/14 - Oakland Arena - Oakland, CA

