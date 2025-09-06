Winona Fighter Take On Beastie Boys and Violent Femmes Classics For Expanded 'My Apologies To The Chef'

(BPM) Winona Fighter is celebrating the digital release of My Apologies To The Chef Deluxe, out now via Rise Records. The expanded edition of the band's critically acclaimed debut features acoustic versions of every song from the original release, as well as covers of Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" and Violent Femmes' "Blister In The Sun", and new single "(Don't Get) CLOSE".

Frontwoman and multi-instrumentalist Coco Kinnon shares: "We are really stoked to have the Deluxe version of our debut album out in the world. It was an amazing opportunity for us to step away from the artist title and showcase ourselves as musicians and overall a band.

"I mean we just love to play (especially together) as much as possible so it was exciting to take on such a fun project. Not to mention the fact that these recordings are as raw as it gets with some of them being the 3 of us, each with a guitar, around one microphone.

"We were able to take a lot of elements that have naturally evolved during the live show and incorporate them into some of the acoustic recordings. I hope this record inspires other artists and folks in general to step outside of their comfort zone, break outside of their box, and just play."

Fans can stream the deluxe record and pre-order a vinyl copy, here.

