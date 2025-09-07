Big Wreck Share New Ballad 'Around'

(LOOTERS) Big Wreck, The Canadian rock powerhouse drops their anthemic new ballad "Around", following the announcement of their highly anticipated new album The Rest of the Story, set for release on October 24, 2025 via Sonic Unyon Records.

Ian Thornley and producer Nick Raskulineca found their indelible groove again in the studio, this time with a softer touch on "Around". Thornley originally demoed it as a rough and tumble Rolling Stones type song. Nick Raskulinecz envisioned more of a pop style.

The guitarist originally balked at the idea, but then reconsidered and tried it out. "I like it when it's just a little bit uncomfortable," admits Thornley of toying with a new idea. "I might surprise myself with how much I like it." The song "Around" became an exercise in trying different guitar tones, even sampling some parts to create musical textures out of noises.

Nick Raskulinecz comments, "We've always been really great about listening to each other and working towards the end goal of making the song as great as it can be.In the last three or four things we've done together, they've shaped up like that. We get the song in that form, go in and record it, and there's still space for spontaneity. We get in a great creative space when we're in the room together. I love it."

Big Wreck is back on home turf and ready to bring the noise with a special one-night-only event: "The Rest Of The Story" album concert on October 23, at The Phoenix in Toronto. Titled The Rest of the Story Album Launch Concert, the show is held in partnership with Cureapalooza and hosted by Govin Brown, with all proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Get tickets here.

Recorded at Noble Street Studios, 'The Rest Of The Story' was written, composed, and co-produced by frontman Ian Thornley, alongside acclaimed producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Deftones, Evanescence, Alice in Chains, Korn). With engineering by Chris Holmes, mixing by Eric Ratz (Danko Jones, Cancer Bats, Arkells), and mastering by Andy Vandette (Rush, David Bowie). The project brings together an allstar team to deliver Big Wreck's most dynamic work to date.

Their first single, released earlier this year, the thunderous "Believer," is soared up the charts, now spending its 10th week on Active Rock on Mediabase and Billboard Top 10. Like a sonic shockwave, showcasing a band at the top of their game. "Believer" exemplifies the band's evolution while staying rooted in the authenticity that has defined their career.

