Chase Rice and Hannah McFarland Share Foolin' Video

(ICLG) Hannah McFarland and Chase Rice have released their new track "Foolin'". After building up major buzz for their collaboration over the past month, McFarland and Rice have released the heart-melting but carefree duet alongside its wildly charming video.

Now gearing up to support Rice on a run of tour dates (kicking off tonight in Fargo, ND), McFarland co-wrote "Foolin'" with Madison Kozak and Rivers Rutherford. Her first new song since delivering her debut EP Broken Hearts - a February release that landed on coveted lists like New Music Friday from NPR's All Songs Considered) - "Foolin'" brings the Alabama-bred artist's tenderhearted storytelling to a tale of two pals who aren't quite ready to admit their affection for each other.

"Having Chase on this song not only gives it more life, but it gave me a chance to work with one of my close friends on a project that I was already excited about since the day it was written," says McFarland. "Can't wait to get 'Foolin'' out into the world!"

"The first time Hannah and I wrote together, we wrote a really badass song. I knew she was talented, but I gained a new level of respect for her after that day," Rice adds. "A little later on, when she played me a song that I could tell she was really excited about and asked if it's something I'd record with her, it was an obvious yes. It's the first country song I've ever been featured on, and I love that Hannah asked me of all people to be a part of it."

Last month at Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada, McFarland and Rice treated fans to a showstopping performance of "Foolin'," quickly generating massive demand for an official release of the track. Produced by Oscar Charles and Logan Wall, the sweetly swooning love song radiates a bright and soulful energy as the two vocalists channel an undeniable yearning. With its lovely fiddle melodies, warm guitar work, and gently rolling rhythms, "Foolin'" builds to a chorus that puts a playful spin on the romantic tension at hand ("Don't wanna stay all night/Don't wanna go home now...We know what we're doing/But who are we foolin'?"). Whether they're trading off lines or joining their voices in breathtaking harmony, McFarland and Rice light up every moment with their powerful chemistry.

Directed by Julia Robert and produced by The Core/Josh Robert, the video for "Foolin'" doubles down on the song's feel-good spirit and timeless sensibilities. To that end, the retro-styled visual finds McFarland and Rice crossing paths at an analog photobooth, where they take their turns singing directly to camera. Before long, the duo have cozied up together in the booth, knocking back tequila shots and ultimately winding up accompanied by Rice's ridiculously cute black Lab, Jack.

The latest in a series of high-profile collaborations for McFarland, "Foolin'" follows her recent appearance as a featured artist on Riley Green's "I Just Need You." Released last week as part of Green's Don't Mind If I Do (Deluxe), "I Just Need You" swiftly earned praise from the likes of Holler., who noted that McFarland "offers striking harmonies throughout, complementing Green's weathered, longing croons seamlessly." Earlier this year, McFarland also featured on "In Case You Didn't Know 2.0" by multiplatinum hitmaker Brett Young.

In addition to joining Rice on the road, McFarland will head overseas for a string of mid-September dates supporting Green in the UK and Europe. After wrapping up her tour with Rice at the end of the month, she'll join Green again in November and take the stage at arenas across the Midwest. An increasingly in-demand live performer, McFarland has previously toured with the likes of Tucker Wetmore and Kip Moore.

Related Stories

Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'

Chase Rice Shares New Single 'Two Tone Trippin'

Chase Rice Adds More Dates To Go Down Singin International Tour

Watch Chase Rice Perform 'Carolina Can' On GMA

News > Chase Rice