Chayce Beckham Goes Classic Country With 'Ocean Blue'

(BBR) Platinum-selling, chart-topping country riser Chayce Beckham returns following his acclaimed debut album, Bad For Me, and #1 smash "23" with the hauntingly deep "Ocean Blue." Rooting the lonesome groove in classic country, the poignant heartbreaker - produced by Bart Butler - is amplified by rich fiddle, striking steel guitar and timeless rhythm. Reminiscent of the storytelling spirit of country legends like George Strait, Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash.

Joining Warren Zeiders on his Relapse, Lies & Betrayal Tour this fall, following shows with Luke Bryan, Parker McCollum, Tyler Hubbard and more, the 2025 Grand Ole Opry NextStage artist captures the vulnerability of a breakup on this latest release, aligning feelings of sadness and longing with the vast, restless sea.

"I wrote this song last fall with Brandon Kinney and John Pierce on my tour bus," Beckham shares. "This is one of my favorites. I love songs that sound like this, and I am very proud of how it came out and who I wrote it with. I'm excited to finally have it out in the world. This is the first of several songs I'll be releasing, happy and sad, and I'm excited for y'all to hear them all."

Recounting a love gone too soon, heartbreak can feel like being caught in a stormy ocean. When all that remains are the memories, those waves of sadness wash over you and a different shade of blue emerges.

"One of the genre's most exciting rising stars," this "poster child for impactful and meaningful Country music right now" (Entertainment Focus), leans hard into his signature, authentic brand of songwriting that "country music needs more of" (Taste of Country)." With more music on the way, the chart-topper is one of few country risers who have "fully solidified themselves as industry players and have become household names" (American Songwriter).

Upcoming Tour Dates:

September 5 - Marion, OH - Marion Popcorn Festival

September 9 - Cape Girardeau, MO - Southeast Mo District Fair

September 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center *

September 12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

September 13 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest *

September 18 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

September 19 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena *

September 25 - San Bernadino, CA - County Glen Helen Rodeo Pavilion

October 1 - London, ON - Canada Life Place *

October 2 - Laval, QC - Place Bell *

October 4 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum *

October 5 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre *

October 7 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre *

October 8 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre *

October 11 - Big Stone Gap, VA - Blue Highway Fest 2025

October 12 - Birmingham, AL - Iron Hills Festival

October 23 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater *

October 24 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena *

October 25 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena *

October 30 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater *

October 31 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena *

November 1 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena *

November 6 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum *

November 7 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena *

November 8 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center *

November 13 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center *

November 14 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

November 15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

November 20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum *

November 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre *

November 22 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center *

December 6 - Hinton, OK - Sugar Creek Casino

January 24, 2026 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

* Warren Zeiders' Relapse, Lies & Betrayal Tour

