Don Toliver Shares New Single 'Tiramisu'

(Atlantic) Don Toliver shares his new single "Tiramisu," a smooth, genre-blending track produced by Cardo Got Wings that showcases the Houston native's signature sound.

It closely follows the release of "FWU," a bass-heavy Mustard-produced single which arrived alongside a music video directed by HYBRID. In April, Toliver also collaborated with Doja Cat on "Lose My Mind," the lead single from F1 The Album, the official soundtrack to the Formula 1 feature film. The song continues Toliver's growing influence in film and pop culture, following previous contributions to the Fast & Furious and Sinners franchises.

2024 saw the release of his chart-topping album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and marked his fourth consecutive Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200.

With over 37 million monthly Spotify listeners and billions of global streams, Don Toliver remains at the forefront of genre-defying artistry. His hit singles, including "No Idea," "After Party," "Lemonade," "Private Landing," and "No Pole," have helped shape the sound of a generation. Beyond the music, Toliver launched an immersive Fortnite experience in support of HARDSTONE PSYCHO and headlined a sold-out arena tour.

