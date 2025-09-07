FM Celebrate 'Brotherhood' Album Release With 'Time Waits For No One' Visualizer

(Freeman) British melodic rock legends FM return with their 15th studio album, 'Brotherhood' - a compelling and cohesive statement of the band's enduring class and creativity. Out now via Frontiers Music Srl, the album is available digitally, on CD, and vinyl.

The band also shares today the focus track "Time Waits For No One", along with an accompanying visualizer. Once again delivering their signature blend of hook-laden AOR and blues-tinged hard rock on 'Brotherhood,' FM reaffirms their status as masters of the genre.

'Brotherhood' showcases a band still at the top of their game, with highlights including the infectious anthem "Living on the Run", the unforgettable anthemic rocker "Don't Call It Love", the punchy and powerful "Coming For You", and the emotionally charged "Time Waits For No One" - all tracks that echo the spirit and melodic strength of FM's early classics yet are unmistakably fresh and vibrant.

The opening track, "Do You Mean It", brings a bluesy, soulful vibe that echoes the Doobie Brothers' classic "Takin' It To The Streets" sound, setting the tone for the album. 'Brotherhood' also features one of FM's most powerful ballads to date, "Just Walk Away" - a beautifully emotional song that highlights the band's mastery of melodic rock. Wrapping up the album is "The Enemy Within", a track that introduces exciting new sonic ideas while retaining the powerful and melodic qualities FM fans love.

Supporting vocals from a female guest choir add warmth and dynamic depth to "Do You Mean It" and "Just Walk Away", perfectly complementing Steve Overland's consistently exceptional lead vocals.

"I am proud of the new album," enthuses Overland, "It is one of our strongest song albums to date. It is another milestone, as it's FM's 15th album. It's very well paced and has great variation in song styles throughout. The album's big ballad, 'Just Walk Away,' is one of our best. I hope our fans feel the same way as we do about 'Brotherhood'."

