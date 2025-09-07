Lanie Gardner Streaming New Album 'Faded Polaroids'

(BBR) After a milestone year that included her Grand Ole Opry debut, her first national TV performance on the TODAY Show, recognition as a "2025 Artist to Watch" by the Recording Academy/GRAMMY and Amazon Music and a Riser of the Month honor from Apple Music in addition to being named to CMT's Next Women of Country: Class of 2025, Lanie Gardner today releases her highly anticipated sophomore album, Faded Polaroids, via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

The 18-track project is a bold, deeply personal collection produced by Oscar Charles, Jonathan Singleton, Chris Ganoudis, Katie Cecil, Carlo Colasacco, Mick Fleetwood, Ryan McMahon, and Don Miggs. Expanding on the raw honesty of her 2024 debut A Songwriter's Diary, Faded Polaroids offers a sonic scrapbook of self-discovery, family roots, romantic twists, and personal healing. Gardner blends country storytelling with indie-rock grit, small-town pop, and boundless emotion, creating a sound that is wholly her own.

The album features the nostalgic and emotionally charged title track, "Faded Polaroids," alongside fan favorites "High Divin," the rootsy anthem "Love You Like Appalachia," the emotionally charged "Concrete Cowboy," and the windows-down groove of "Takin' The Slow Ride."

"Faded Polaroids is like opening a box of old photos - some crisp, some faded with time," shares Gardner. "It's a reminder that the simple things matter most, and every moment shapes who you become. I wanted this album to feel unfiltered and true." Listen to the album here.

Related Stories

Lanie Gardner Follows Grand Ole Opry Debut With 'Faded Polaroids' Title Track

Lanie Gardner Named 'Highway Find' By SiriusXM's The Highway

Lanie Gardner Recruits Fleetwood Mac Legend For 'High Divin'

Lanie Gardner Rocks CMA Fest As Polaroids Arrives

News > Lanie Gardner