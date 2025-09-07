LEPROUS To Deliver 'An Evening Of Atonement'

(RAM) LEPROUS are pleased to announce a spectacular and much overdue brand-new live release entitled "An Evening Of Atonement", out on October 24th, 2025 worldwide via InsideOutMusic.
Following their latest, acclaimed 8th studio album "Melodies Of Atonement" (2024), LEPROUS took to the stage of Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, The Netherlands on February 7th, 2025 for one of the biggest and most explosive shows of their career to date.
15 years since first performing there as an opening band, they returned now for their own triumphant concert, playing two career-spanning sets captured on camera by director Paul M Green and to be released under the title "An Evening Of Atonement" as Ltd. 2CD & Blu-ray Digipak, Gatefold 3LP and as Digital album (2CD). The artwork, to be seen above, is based on photography by Mathilde Miossec with design by Ritxi Ostariz.
LEPROUS commented about the live release as follows:
"In January of 2025, we embarked on a project to perform the biggest shows of our career to date, playing in major European cities to sold-out shows. We aimed to put on a spectacle, drawing on music from our entire back catalogue over two mammoth sets every night, and showcasing it all within our biggest technical productions yet. It all culminated in this - 'An Evening of Atonement' - shot live at the wonderful 013 Poppodium in Tilburg, NL.
'Melodies of Atonement' was another evolution for Leprous - shedding the orchestral layers that had defined the past few albums, and focusing instead on what WE as five musicians sound like together - more focused, impactful, and raw. Performing those songs on stage was a thrill - and creating a special setlist which weaved and flowed through the various musical changes of our career was an exciting challenge."
A first single/video off the upcoming live release, which features 21 powerful live-tracks, is being launched today.
Check out "Like A Sunken Ship (Live In Tilburg 2025)" below:
