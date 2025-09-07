Lizzo Surprise Releases New Mixtape

(Atlantic) Showing no signs of stopping or slowing down in 2025, GRAMMY and EMMY Award-winning artist Lizzo releases MY FACE STILL HURTS FROM SMILING, out now via Nice Life Recording Company & Atlantic Records. This is the follow-up to Lizzo's surprise hit summer mixtape and doubles down on joy, self-love and artistic expression.
Widening her grin and extending her most prolific season yet, it marks her second body of work in less than three months and accelerates the momentum ignited earlier this summer.
Across the project, Lizzo delivers bold vocals, memorable stadium-size hooks, and unmatched confidence. Among the standout tracks, "BOP IT" showcases the artist's signature boldness, with memorable lines and a soaring chorus. On "STFU (FEAT LIL JON)", she joins forces with the Atlanta legend for a dynamic collaboration. The accompanying visual was directed by Rafatoon and produced by Dreambear. Lizzo's creative vision for the video pulls no punches as a surreal effects-laden world brings another dimension to the track in vivid technicolor and leaves audiences mesmerized.
Since arriving in June, MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING has already reeled in 32 million-plus United States streams highlighted by "IRL" (FEAT SZA), "YITTY ON YO TITTYS," and "STILL CAN'T FUH" (FEAT DOJA CAT). Rolling Stone proclaimed, "Lizzo is rested, restored, and ready to rumble," and Billboard assured, "Lizzo is back in rare form, delivering swaggering bars and vivacious energy that would've made her middle school classmates scream." UPROXX dubbed it "a fun surprise," and VIBE stated, "It's a pleasant surprise-and a strong entry that deserves hip-hop heads' attention." Listen to the new mixtape here.
