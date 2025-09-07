Lord Huron Shares 'Watch Me Go' Video

(Mercury) Lord Huron-the project of Los Angeles-based artist Ben Schneider-has had a whirlwind year surrounding the release of their new album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1.
In May, they wrapped up an entirely sold-out tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their beloved album Strange Trails, in July, they released their new album to critical acclaim and embarked on their biggest headline tour to date, and just last month, they performed on CBS Saturday.
Now, Lord Huron has released the Jackie! Zhou-directed music video for "Watch Me Go," which "unfolds in the grand tradition of country songs." (FLOOD)
Next month, they'll tour throughout the West Coast and South, making stops at Berkeley's Greek Theatre, Austin's Moody Center, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, and more. The dates will feature support from Kevin Morby and Feist. As NPR Music praises, Lord Huron "has always had storytelling, theatrical flair." This sentiment rings true for their captivating live show, which is one not to miss.
Lord Huron Reveals 'Bag Of Bones' Video
Lord Huron 'Looking Back' With New Video and Announces Album
Lord Huron Share New Single 'Nothing I Need'
Lord Huron Recruits Kristen Stewart For 'Who Laughs Last' Video
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal- Slipknot- PRESIDENT- more
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Tyler Hubbard Joins Graham Barham For 'Whiskey Rain'- Brantley Gilbert Shares 'Want You Back'- Cameron Whitcomb Streaming 'The Hard Way- Chase Rice- more
Lizzo Surprise Releases New Mixtape- Don Toliver Shares New Single 'Tiramisu'- The Kid LAROI Surprises Fans With 'A Cold Play'- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Rick Wakeman Completing Album Trilogy With 'Melancholia'
Skold Shares 'All The $ In The World'
LEPROUS To Deliver 'An Evening Of Atonement'
The Modbeats Share A love letter to the golden age of rock and Roll With Debut Album
McMillin Shares New Song 'Falling Out of Falling in Love'
The Who To Rock Chicago One Last Time
Robert Plant Releases New Saving Grace Single 'Chevrolet'
FM Celebrate 'Brotherhood' Album Release With 'Time Waits For No One' Visualizer