Lord Huron Shares 'Watch Me Go' Video

(Mercury) Lord Huron-the project of Los Angeles-based artist Ben Schneider-has had a whirlwind year surrounding the release of their new album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1.

In May, they wrapped up an entirely sold-out tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their beloved album Strange Trails, in July, they released their new album to critical acclaim and embarked on their biggest headline tour to date, and just last month, they performed on CBS Saturday.

Now, Lord Huron has released the Jackie! Zhou-directed music video for "Watch Me Go," which "unfolds in the grand tradition of country songs." (FLOOD)

Next month, they'll tour throughout the West Coast and South, making stops at Berkeley's Greek Theatre, Austin's Moody Center, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, and more. The dates will feature support from Kevin Morby and Feist. As NPR Music praises, Lord Huron "has always had storytelling, theatrical flair." This sentiment rings true for their captivating live show, which is one not to miss.

Related Stories

Lord Huron Reveals 'Bag Of Bones' Video

Lord Huron 'Looking Back' With New Video and Announces Album

Lord Huron Share New Single 'Nothing I Need'

Lord Huron Recruits Kristen Stewart For 'Who Laughs Last' Video

News > Lord Huron