McMillin Shares New Song 'Falling Out of Falling in Love'

(PNPR) Alternative rock artist and Nashville native McMillin releases new single, "Falling Out of Falling in Love." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

McMillin has always been known for his genre-bending sound and emotionally charged lyrics, but his latest single, "Falling Out of Falling in Love," pushes both to a whole new level. Channeling raw introspection through his love for The Eagles and Blue Oyster Cult-esque "guitarmonies," the track is a striking mix of classic rock influence and modern vulnerability.

Speaking on the song, McMillin shares: "The lyrics were inspired by a need to take some time for myself after my dating life imploded. I had spent so much time chasing validation through having a partner that I forgot to nurture and water my own personal growth." That honesty pulses through every riff and lyric as he traces the fallout of love, and the unexpected self-discovery that comes after.

He sings: "'Cause if it took a goodbye to see the world around me / then maybe it's the kind of thing that only happens / when it's time to work on yourself / guess I'm falling out of falling in love." It's a heavy, sobering realization: sometimes the most painful goodbyes are exactly what we need to grow.

The song opens with McMillin isolated, emotionally wrecked. What's so powerful is that by the end, he's still alone, only now, it's different. It's clarity, not collapse: "Waking up alone again / finally it's for the best, I said / it can be simple to let all the voices in your head / be a quiet drone for a while."

With "Falling Out of Falling in Love," McMillin proves he hasn't lost his touch. In fact, he might just be getting sharper. Gritty, melodic, and brutally honest, this track doesn't just speak to heartbreak, but reclaims it.

Related Stories

McMillin Pokes Fun At Attention Seeking On Social Media With 'Joke'

News > McMillin