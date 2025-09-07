Phantogram Teams Up With Whethan For 'In My Head'

(Gold Atlas) Phantogram release "In My Head", in collaboration with electronic musician Whethan (Charli XCX, Dua Lipa etc.) whose "Money on the Dash" just got the certified gold status, and as Phantogram reflect on their last album release Memory Of A Day last fall.
They are currently out on tour with Deftones across North America before they dive into another headline tour, including stops at Austin City Limits (ACL) and iii POINTS Festival.
Phantogram adds: "In My Head" was an idea we thought had strong potential, but couldn't quite find the right way to execute it. Upon meeting Whethan, we decided to try working it out with him and it turned into this very cool hybrid of both of our styles."
Whethan says: "Honored to have a song coming out with Phantogram. Been a fan for a long time so this is really cool."
Last year, Phantogram released their album Memory Of A Day in a new partnership with Neon Gold Records, the celebrated indie label known for its long lineage of powerful alt pop artists from Charli XCX and HAIM to Tove Lo, MARINA and Christine and the Queens.
