Skold Shares 'All The $ In The World'

(Red Sand PR) 'All The $ In The World' has been issued today as the third single from a new album by Skold, the solo project of the versatile Swedish musician, producer and multi-instrumentalist Tim Skold. "Can money buy happiness? Thousands of 'lottery winners' can't be wrong, can they?" he wryly muses about the song.

'All The $ In The World' is the opening track on 'Caught In The Throes', which will be released via Metropolis Records on 10th October. Skold's eighth solo album, the record also includes the recent singles 'All Humans Must Be Destroyed' and 'Pop The Smoke'.

Well known for his contributions to genres that include industrial rock, metal and electro-industrial, Skold started out in the late 1980s with the hard rock band Shotgun Messiah, before launching his solo career in 1996 with a self-titled album on RCA Records. It featured the songs 'Chaos' and 'Hail Mary', both of which were subsequently utilised in movies and video games.

His talent attracted the attention of industrial music pioneers KMFDM, leading to his involvement in their albums 'Symbols' (1997), 'Adios' (1999) and 'Attak' (2002), plus a later return for 'Blitz' (2009). He also co-founded MDFMK with KMFDM mainman Sascha Konietzko, releasing a self-titled album in 2000.

Skold joined Marilyn Manson in 2002, producing, writing and performing on their chart-topping album 'The Golden Age of Grotesque' (2003) and 'Eat Me, Drink Me' (2007), as well as the singles 'Tainted Love' and 'Personal Jesus'.

Leaving Manson in 2008, Skold continued his solo career with albums like 'Anomie' (2011), 'The Undoing' (2016), 'Never Is Now' (2019) and 'Dies Irae' (2021), each of which showcased his evolving sound and production skills. He also produced and co-wrote for the albums 'Infamous' (2012) and 'Reincarnate' (2014) by the US metal band Motionless In White, both of which achieved significant chart success.

Other recent collaborations have included three albums as Not My God with Nero Bellum of Psyclon Nine (2020-23), a 2024 record entitled 'Love Ghost x Skold' with alt-rock band Love Ghost that blended emo-tinged nu-metal with contemporary hip-hop and alt-rock influences, plus 2025 work with Ye.

