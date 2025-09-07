Sparkle Carcass Release 'Sippin' On A Cool One'

(CCM) Sometimes keeping it simple and tossing your cares to the breeze is the best way to go -- especially in the world we live in these days. Perhaps easier said than done, but Sparkle Carcass is able to tap into that mindset.
Such is the case with the Windy City dive bar country rockers brand new single, "Sippin On a Cool One," which is a deep cut cover from a lesser know country band from the 70s called Rollin' Country that struck lead singer Cody Palmer out of the blue one day.
"I used to work part time for UPS and I'd always listen to my buddy's weekly country radio show Country My Way on 105.5 FM Lumpen Radio where he'd play rare country records," says Palmer. "One day he put on this amazing record, 'Sippin on a Cool One,' from 1977 by some Texas band called Rollin' Country. I thought it was incredible, and being a DJ and record head, I tried to look that song up so I could buy a copy, but I just couldn't find anything anywhere about it."
Palmer was so enthralled with this deep cut track that he decided to bring it to the band to breathe new life into it, and the result is a damn catchy country rock banger that the seemingly forgotten band Rollin' Country would be proud of.
"It's such a great, simple song and I couldn't be happier than to share it with more people," he stated.
"Sippin On a Cool One" acts as the band's lead single and announcement for their upcoming sophomore album, Maraschino Chevy, due out October 17th, 2025. It follows their debut self-titled album in 2023, and their album release show is slated for November 14th, 2025, at The Hideout in Chicago.
The band has shared stages and supported artists such as Jaime Wyatt, Silverada, West of Texas, Mose Wilson, and many others in the country and Americana world.
