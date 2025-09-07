Stream Brit Taylor's New Single 'All For Sale'

(IVPR) Kentucky-bred singer-songwriter Brit Taylor has released her new single, "All For Sale." While it's a country song, through and through, "All For Sale" is heavily influenced by the bluegrass on which Taylor grew up. "My favorite," she says.
"Hillbilly twang with a beat." But it's the wild journey Taylor takes listeners on through the three minutes and twenty seconds of "All For Sale" that's not to be missed. "I love the story we painted and the imagery in the song," she says of the writing session with Adam Chaffins and Adam Wright. "It sings like a movie. You can't help but play the scene in your head as the words pass by."
"There's a sign at 70 and Chicken Road,
Two miles turn left, it's all gotta go.
She's sitting in a lawn chair tanning her legs
Suckin' on a Pepsi and a cigarette."
Taylor's delivery of the story sells it so well. Steeped in Appalachian tradition and seasoned by years of singing just about every type of country music, her voice takes on the lead role in this sonic cinema with an effortless lilt, and the supporting cast-let's just say they understood the assignment. "The music mimics the feelings of being mischievous and being fed up that show up in the lyrics," Taylor says. Acoustic instruments abound-mandolin, dobro, fiddle, and acoustic guitars-foundationally emphasizing the bluegrass nature of "All For Sale," but a thumping kick drum and funky percussion give way to cacophonous electric guitar swells and big, harmony-laden choruses.
"Make me an offer, I'll make you a deal
Cash on the barrel head, green-back bill.
From the pictures on the walls right down to the nails
When the love runs out, it's all for sale."
