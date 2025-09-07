(CR) GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum chart-topping global superstar The Kid LAROI dropped his latest track, "A COLD PLAY" via Columbia. Written by LAROI and produced by KBeazy, the new track demonstrates raw emotion set against a cathartic beat.
"A COLD PLAY" arrives on the heels of LAROI's new single "SHE DON'T NEED TO KNOW," released last week alongside a music video directed by Danica Arias Kleinknecht, starring Carmen Electra and Anna Van Patten with LAROI in a steamy tennis themed love triangle.
This past summer, LAROI also released his singles "HOT GIRL PROBLEMS," "ALL I WANT IS YOU," and "HOW DOES IT FEEL," continuing to keep fans excited about more new music from LAROI.
The Kid Laroi Recruits Carmen Electra And Anna Van Patten For 'She Don't Need To Know' Video
Watch The Kid LAROI's 'How Does It Feel' Video
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal- Slipknot- PRESIDENT- more
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Tyler Hubbard Joins Graham Barham For 'Whiskey Rain'- Brantley Gilbert Shares 'Want You Back'- Cameron Whitcomb Streaming 'The Hard Way- Chase Rice- more
Lizzo Surprise Releases New Mixtape- Don Toliver Shares New Single 'Tiramisu'- The Kid LAROI Surprises Fans With 'A Cold Play'- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Rick Wakeman Completing Album Trilogy With 'Melancholia'
Skold Shares 'All The $ In The World'
LEPROUS To Deliver 'An Evening Of Atonement'
The Modbeats Share A love letter to the golden age of rock and Roll With Debut Album
McMillin Shares New Song 'Falling Out of Falling in Love'
The Who To Rock Chicago One Last Time
Robert Plant Releases New Saving Grace Single 'Chevrolet'
FM Celebrate 'Brotherhood' Album Release With 'Time Waits For No One' Visualizer