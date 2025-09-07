The Kid LAROI Surprises Fans With 'A Cold Play'

(CR) GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum chart-topping global superstar The Kid LAROI dropped his latest track, "A COLD PLAY" via Columbia. Written by LAROI and produced by KBeazy, the new track demonstrates raw emotion set against a cathartic beat.

"A COLD PLAY" arrives on the heels of LAROI's new single "SHE DON'T NEED TO KNOW," released last week alongside a music video directed by Danica Arias Kleinknecht, starring Carmen Electra and Anna Van Patten with LAROI in a steamy tennis themed love triangle.

This past summer, LAROI also released his singles "HOT GIRL PROBLEMS," "ALL I WANT IS YOU," and "HOW DOES IT FEEL," continuing to keep fans excited about more new music from LAROI.

