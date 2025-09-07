Tyler Hubbard Joins Graham Barham For 'Whiskey Rain'

(SMN) Rising star and CLUB COUNTRY innovator Graham Barham has released his new WHISKEY RAIN EP. The title track features multi-Platinum hitmaker Tyler Hubbard, with the accompanying visual.
Barham co-wrote every track and his signature CLUB COUNTRY sonics permeate the project. With four brand-new songs, WHISKEY RAIN was produced by Sam Bergeson with additional production collaborators including Sam Martinez, Gabe Foust, Seth Mosley, Mark Holman, 6AM, and Zach Abend.
Meanwhile, Barham's OIL MONEY headlining tour kicks off Sept. 11 in Covington, KY. Multiple dates have already sold out, with several moving to larger venues to meet fan demand. He is also slated to perform with Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Marcus King, and Priscilla Block at the Grand Ole Opry Sept. 22 to benefit the Judge Dinkins Educational Center and Buddy DeFord Charitable Fund.
