3Quency and Soulidified Launching Bandemonium Tour 2025

(Columbia) Millions of fans watched as 3Quency and Soulidified emerged as breakout stars on viral show "Building The Band", the hit series where 50 solo artists, sight unseen, came together to form bands and battle it out for the spotlight. Now, two of the show's most beloved acts, winning group 3Quency and third-place fan favorite Soulidified, are hitting the road for their first-ever run: Bandemonium Tour 2025.

Kicking off October 30 in Lake Buena Vista, FL, the Bandemonium Tour will bring high-energy performances, soaring vocals, and undeniable chemistry to major cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more, before wrapping November 28 at House of Blues Las Vegas. Fans can expect the bands to perform the same show-stopping covers that catapulted them both into the top 3 of "Building The Band", along with their recently released singles.

The announcement comes as both bands continue to ride the wave of momentum. 3Quency dropped their debut single "Top Down" on Friday, September 5 via RECORDS/Columbia Records, while Soulidified's latest track, "One & Only," released August 19, is already gaining traction on streaming platforms.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, September 10. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 12 at 10am local time.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Bandemonium Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 10 at 10am local time until Thursday, September 11 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

TOUR DATES:

Thu, Oct 30 | Lake Buena Vista, FL | House of Blues - Lake Buena Vista

Sun, Nov 02 | Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Soundstage

Mon, Nov 03 | Boston, MA | The Paradise Rock Club

Tue, Nov 04 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of Living Arts

Wed, Nov 05 | New York, NY | Irving Plaza

Fri, Nov 07 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall

Mon, Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Wed, Nov 12 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Fri, Nov 14 | Chicago, IL | House of Blues - Chicago

Sun, Nov 16 | Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl*

Mon, Nov 17 | Kansas City, MO | Uptown Theater

Wed, Nov 19 | Denver, CO | Summit

Thu, Nov 20 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot

Sat, Nov 22 | San Diego, CA | The Observatory North Park

Mon, Nov 24 | Los Angeles, CA | The Belasco

Tue, Nov 25 | San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore

Wed, Nov 26 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues - Anaheim

Fri, Nov 28 | Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues - Las Vegas

*This date is not part of the Citi Presale.

