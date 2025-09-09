Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots And Mumford & Sons To Headline Innings Festival 2026

(C3) Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots and Mumford & Sons will headline the eighth edition of Innings Festival, returning to Arizona's Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park, February 20-22, 2026.
Expanding to three days in 2026, the festival brings together more than 25 artists across three stages for no overlapping sets including performances from heavy hitters Cage The Elephant, Sublime, Lord Huron, Goo Goo Dolls, Myles Smith, Public Enemy, Dashboard Confessional, Grouplove, Big Boi, Peach Pit, OK Go and more.
Fans can look forward to interactive baseball activities and appearances by Major League Baseball legends Torii Hunter, Brandon Crawford, Jason Kipnis, Jake Peavy, among many others, plus Olympic medalist and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza.
Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster will return with live interviews and special performances from surprise guests including artists from the festival lineup.
Fans may sign up now for the festival SMS list at InningsFestival.com/Innings to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Thursday, September 11 at 10AM PT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public following the presale.
