Charlie Puth Presents Whatever's Clever Blue Note Residency Underplays

(HRPR) Charlie Puth has announced 16 underplay residency shows at the prestigious Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City and Los Angeles. Starting on September 25, the Berklee classical and jazz trained Puth will perform an early evening and nighttime show at the legendary space with very special friends and guests, ensuring this intimate run to become a truly memorable one for the books.

The New York City residency runs September 25, 26, 27 and 28. Los Angeles will run October 16, 17, 18 and 19. Artist pre-sale begins September 10 at 10am local time. General on-cale begins September 12 at 10am local time.

Speculation surrounding the GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated artist's fourth studio album continues to grow, as the multiple award winning, RIAA Diamond Certified Puth teased an incoming era during his recent stadium tour across Asia. Now, with the new underplays on the horizon, the world eagerly awaits to see what the multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter has coming.

New York City

September 25 - Blue Note New York - 8pm & 10:30pm

September 26 - Blue Note New York - 8pm & 10:30pm

September 27 - Blue Note New York - 8pm & 10:30pm

September 28 - Blue Note New York - 8pm & 10:30pm

Los Angeles

October 16 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm

October 17 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm

October 18 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm

October 19 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm

Related Stories

Charlie Puth Enlists Sabrina Carpenter For 'That's Not How This Works'

Charlie Puth Teams Up With Dan + Shay For 'That's Not How This Works'

News > Charlie Puth