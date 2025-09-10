Charlie Puth Presents Whatever's Clever Blue Note Residency Underplays

(HRPR) Charlie Puth has announced 16 underplay residency shows at the prestigious Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City and Los Angeles. Starting on September 25, the Berklee classical and jazz trained Puth will perform an early evening and nighttime show at the legendary space with very special friends and guests, ensuring this intimate run to become a truly memorable one for the books.
The New York City residency runs September 25, 26, 27 and 28. Los Angeles will run October 16, 17, 18 and 19. Artist pre-sale begins September 10 at 10am local time. General on-cale begins September 12 at 10am local time.
Speculation surrounding the GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated artist's fourth studio album continues to grow, as the multiple award winning, RIAA Diamond Certified Puth teased an incoming era during his recent stadium tour across Asia. Now, with the new underplays on the horizon, the world eagerly awaits to see what the multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter has coming.
New York City
September 25 - Blue Note New York - 8pm & 10:30pm
September 26 - Blue Note New York - 8pm & 10:30pm
September 27 - Blue Note New York - 8pm & 10:30pm
September 28 - Blue Note New York - 8pm & 10:30pm
Los Angeles
October 16 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm
October 17 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm
October 18 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm
October 19 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm
Charlie Puth Enlists Sabrina Carpenter For 'That's Not How This Works'
Charlie Puth Teams Up With Dan + Shay For 'That's Not How This Works'
Why Wolfgang Van Halen Pulled Out Of Ozzy's Final Concert- Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots And Mumford & Sons To Headline Innings Festival 2026- Paul McCartney- more
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Jon Pardi's Holiday Tradition Returns With The Christmas Shows- Josh Ross' 'Hate How You Look' No. 1 Added At Country Radio- Rhett Miller Shares 'All For You'- more
Drowning Pool Rock 'Bodies' With Offset On The Tonight Show- Poppy To Livestream They’re All Around Us Tour Stop- Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour- more
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Wolf Alice Recruit Lucy Boynton For 'Just Two Girls' Video
L7 Reveal Full Lineup For 40th Birthday Bash
Juliana Hatfield Shares Shares 'Scratchers' Video
AFI Share 'Holy Visions' With New Video
The Mommyheads Share Video For Title Track To New Album 'No Quietus'
SPEED Announce ALL MY ANGELS EP With 'PEACE' Video
Coney Hatch Expand Debut Album For Special Reissue
Why Wolfgang Van Halen Pulled Out Of Ozzy's Final Concert