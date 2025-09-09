Chiodos Launching Second Leg Of All's Well That Ends Well 20th Anniversary Tour

(PAA) Chiodos are keeping the celebration going. Following the nearly sold-out success of the first leg of their All's Well That Ends Well 20th anniversary tour in April, the band has announced the second leg of dates, kicking off November 6 in Grand Rapids, MI and wrapping December 20 in Riverside, CA.
Released on July 26, 2005, All's Well That Ends Well became a defining record for the mid-2000s emo/post-hardcore scene, launching Chiodos into the spotlight with its dynamic blend of soaring melodies, aggressive instrumentation, and poetic storytelling.
The debut charted on the Billboard Top 200 (#164), landed at #11 on the Independent Albums chart, and climbed to #3 on Heatseekers - cementing its place as a genre classic that still resonates nearly two decades later.
To mark the milestone, the band re-recorded and reissued the album, out now via Sumerian Records, giving longtime fans and new listeners a fresh way to experience the songs. The first leg of the anniversary tour in April brought packed rooms and high-energy singalongs from coast to coast, reminding everyone why Chiodos has remained such an influential force.
The upcoming second leg will feature full-album performances of All's Well That Ends Well alongside fan favorites from across the band's discography. More than a trip down memory lane, these shows offer a glimpse into Chiodos' next chapter, with hints at new music on the horizon.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, September 9 at 12pm ET, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, September 12 at 10am local time.
CHIODOS TOUR DATES:
Nov 6 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 7 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY
Nov 8 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN
Nov 10 - Ozark Music Hall - Fayetteville, AR*
Nov 11 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN*
Nov 12 - VBC Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL
Nov 13 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL
Nov 15 - Five - Jacksonville, FL*
Nov 16 - Warped Tour - Orlando, FL*
Nov 17 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA
Nov 18 - House of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC
Nov 19 - The Dome - Virginia Beach, VA
Nov 21 - Nevermore Hall - Baltimore, MD
Nov 22 - The Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA
Nov 23 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ
Nov 24 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY*
Nov 25 - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA
Nov 26 - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre - Wallingford, CT
Nov 29 - Empire Live - Albany, NY*
Nov 30 - Electric City - Buffalo, NY*
Dec 1 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH
Dec 2 - KEMBA! Live - Columbus, OH*
Dec 3 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH
Dec 6 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI*
Dec 7 - Val Air Ballroom - Des Moines, IA*
Dec 10 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 11 - Concrete Pavilion - Corpus Christi, TX*
Dec 12 - Emo's - Austin, TX
Dec 14 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM
Dec 16 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ
Dec 18 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV
Dec 19 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA*
Dec 20 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA
*Non-LN date
