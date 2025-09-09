Chiodos Launching Second Leg Of All's Well That Ends Well 20th Anniversary Tour

(PAA) Chiodos are keeping the celebration going. Following the nearly sold-out success of the first leg of their All's Well That Ends Well 20th anniversary tour in April, the band has announced the second leg of dates, kicking off November 6 in Grand Rapids, MI and wrapping December 20 in Riverside, CA.

Released on July 26, 2005, All's Well That Ends Well became a defining record for the mid-2000s emo/post-hardcore scene, launching Chiodos into the spotlight with its dynamic blend of soaring melodies, aggressive instrumentation, and poetic storytelling.

The debut charted on the Billboard Top 200 (#164), landed at #11 on the Independent Albums chart, and climbed to #3 on Heatseekers - cementing its place as a genre classic that still resonates nearly two decades later.

To mark the milestone, the band re-recorded and reissued the album, out now via Sumerian Records, giving longtime fans and new listeners a fresh way to experience the songs. The first leg of the anniversary tour in April brought packed rooms and high-energy singalongs from coast to coast, reminding everyone why Chiodos has remained such an influential force.

The upcoming second leg will feature full-album performances of All's Well That Ends Well alongside fan favorites from across the band's discography. More than a trip down memory lane, these shows offer a glimpse into Chiodos' next chapter, with hints at new music on the horizon.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, September 9 at 12pm ET, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, September 12 at 10am local time.

CHIODOS TOUR DATES:

Nov 6 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

Nov 7 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

Nov 8 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN

Nov 10 - Ozark Music Hall - Fayetteville, AR*

Nov 11 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN*

Nov 12 - VBC Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

Nov 13 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

Nov 15 - Five - Jacksonville, FL*

Nov 16 - Warped Tour - Orlando, FL*

Nov 17 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

Nov 18 - House of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

Nov 19 - The Dome - Virginia Beach, VA

Nov 21 - Nevermore Hall - Baltimore, MD

Nov 22 - The Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

Nov 23 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

Nov 24 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY*

Nov 25 - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA

Nov 26 - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre - Wallingford, CT

Nov 29 - Empire Live - Albany, NY*

Nov 30 - Electric City - Buffalo, NY*

Dec 1 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

Dec 2 - KEMBA! Live - Columbus, OH*

Dec 3 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

Dec 6 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI*

Dec 7 - Val Air Ballroom - Des Moines, IA*

Dec 10 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

Dec 11 - Concrete Pavilion - Corpus Christi, TX*

Dec 12 - Emo's - Austin, TX

Dec 14 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

Dec 16 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Dec 18 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

Dec 19 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA*

Dec 20 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA

*Non-LN date

Related Stories

Reunited Chiodos To Rock 2025 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

Chiodos Continuing Reunion With Spring Tour Featuring Hawthorn Heights, Emmure

Chiodos 'Illuminaudio' Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Repress

D.R.U.G.S. Stream 'It Follows' And Announce Album Release Show

News > Chiodos