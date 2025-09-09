Clutch Plan Limited Edition 'Psychic Warfare' And Expanded 'Blast Tyrant'

(CSPR) Clutch are kicking open the doors of Fall 2025 with a one-two punch of heavy riffs, sharp grooves, and reimagined classics. To mark exactly ten years of pure electricity, Clutch will release a new Psychic Warfare (10th Anniversary Edition) on October 2nd, 2025.

This milestone edition comes as a ClutchMerch.com exclusive gatefold vinyl, featuring a 12" LP pressed on purple smoke colored vinyl. It's the definitive way to experience Psychic Warfare's twelve tracks, including fan-favorites "X-Ray Visions," "Firebirds!," and "A Quick Death In Texas." Fans quick off the mark snapped up an earlier limited retail release of a blue smoke vinyl edition, dropped on August 29th.

Frontman Neil Fallon looks back on the album, commenting, "We recorded Psychic Warfare in the Texas hill country town of Dripping Springs with Machine. It was a fun album to put together, but it was an intense experience. I think A Quick Death in Texas summarizes that time nicely."

Late August, Clutch released the official Blast Tyrant (2025 Remaster) edition. Available on CD and digital platforms, fully remastered and redesigned, the album packs 16 tracks, including a brand-new acoustic version of "The Regulator."

Guitarist Tim Sult reflects on the reimagined track, saying, "The acoustic version of The Regulator came together very quickly and naturally. We changed the key from D to E, changed up the musical theme, but kept the same dark vibe of the original."

Fans can also dig deeper with the special digital only companion release: Clutch - Blast Tyrant: Basket of Eggs (2025 Remaster). This features 10 tracks that expand on the Blast Tyrant era - two demos, three b-sides, and the original four acoustic tracks, all now remastered for 2025 as well, plus the new acoustic version of "The Regulator."

Tracklisting - Psychic Warfare (10th Anniversary Edition):

The Affidavit

X-Ray Visions

Firebirds!

A Quick Death In Texas

Sucker for the Witch

Your Love Is Incarceration

Doom Saloon

Our Lady Of Electric Light

Noble Savage

Behold The Colossus

Decapitation Blues

Son of Virginia

Tracklisting - Blast Tyrant: Basket of Eggs (2025 Remaster):

Boxcar Shorty's Confession (2025 Remaster)

The Regulator (Acoustic) (2025 Remaster)

Basket of Eggs (Acoustic) (2025 Remaster)

Tight Like That (Acoustic) (2025 Remaster)

Drink to the Dead (Acoustic) (2025 Remaster)

Cattle Car (2025 Remaster)

Walpole Man (2025 Remaster)

Promoter (2025 Remaster)

La Curandera (2025 Remaster)

Steve Doocy (2025 Remaster)

