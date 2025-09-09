Clutch Plan Limited Edition 'Psychic Warfare' And Expanded 'Blast Tyrant'

(CSPR) Clutch are kicking open the doors of Fall 2025 with a one-two punch of heavy riffs, sharp grooves, and reimagined classics. To mark exactly ten years of pure electricity, Clutch will release a new Psychic Warfare (10th Anniversary Edition) on October 2nd, 2025.
This milestone edition comes as a ClutchMerch.com exclusive gatefold vinyl, featuring a 12" LP pressed on purple smoke colored vinyl. It's the definitive way to experience Psychic Warfare's twelve tracks, including fan-favorites "X-Ray Visions," "Firebirds!," and "A Quick Death In Texas." Fans quick off the mark snapped up an earlier limited retail release of a blue smoke vinyl edition, dropped on August 29th.
Frontman Neil Fallon looks back on the album, commenting, "We recorded Psychic Warfare in the Texas hill country town of Dripping Springs with Machine. It was a fun album to put together, but it was an intense experience. I think A Quick Death in Texas summarizes that time nicely."
Late August, Clutch released the official Blast Tyrant (2025 Remaster) edition. Available on CD and digital platforms, fully remastered and redesigned, the album packs 16 tracks, including a brand-new acoustic version of "The Regulator."
Guitarist Tim Sult reflects on the reimagined track, saying, "The acoustic version of The Regulator came together very quickly and naturally. We changed the key from D to E, changed up the musical theme, but kept the same dark vibe of the original."
Fans can also dig deeper with the special digital only companion release: Clutch - Blast Tyrant: Basket of Eggs (2025 Remaster). This features 10 tracks that expand on the Blast Tyrant era - two demos, three b-sides, and the original four acoustic tracks, all now remastered for 2025 as well, plus the new acoustic version of "The Regulator."
Tracklisting - Psychic Warfare (10th Anniversary Edition):
The Affidavit
X-Ray Visions
Firebirds!
A Quick Death In Texas
Sucker for the Witch
Your Love Is Incarceration
Doom Saloon
Our Lady Of Electric Light
Noble Savage
Behold The Colossus
Decapitation Blues
Son of Virginia
Tracklisting - Blast Tyrant: Basket of Eggs (2025 Remaster):
Boxcar Shorty's Confession (2025 Remaster)
The Regulator (Acoustic) (2025 Remaster)
Basket of Eggs (Acoustic) (2025 Remaster)
Tight Like That (Acoustic) (2025 Remaster)
Drink to the Dead (Acoustic) (2025 Remaster)
Cattle Car (2025 Remaster)
Walpole Man (2025 Remaster)
Promoter (2025 Remaster)
La Curandera (2025 Remaster)
Steve Doocy (2025 Remaster)
Release Next Chapter In Their Collector's Series
Clutch Expand 2025 North American Tour
Clutch Launching North American Tour
Clutch To Play Eponymous Album In Full On North American And Euro Tours
Why Wolfgang Van Halen Pulled Out Of Ozzy's Final Concert- Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots And Mumford & Sons To Headline Innings Festival 2026- Paul McCartney- more
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Jon Pardi's Holiday Tradition Returns With The Christmas Shows- Josh Ross' 'Hate How You Look' No. 1 Added At Country Radio- Rhett Miller Shares 'All For You'- more
Drowning Pool Rock 'Bodies' With Offset On The Tonight Show- Poppy To Livestream They’re All Around Us Tour Stop- Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour- more
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Wolf Alice Recruit Lucy Boynton For 'Just Two Girls' Video
L7 Reveal Full Lineup For 40th Birthday Bash
Juliana Hatfield Shares Shares 'Scratchers' Video
AFI Share 'Holy Visions' With New Video
The Mommyheads Share Video For Title Track To New Album 'No Quietus'
SPEED Announce ALL MY ANGELS EP With 'PEACE' Video
Coney Hatch Expand Debut Album For Special Reissue
Why Wolfgang Van Halen Pulled Out Of Ozzy's Final Concert