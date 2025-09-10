Coney Hatch Expand Debut Album For Special Reissue

(Chipster) Fans of Canadian hard rock legends Coney Hatch will soon be able to experience their classic self-titled debut album with fully remastered audio by acclaimed engineer Harry Hess. On October 24, 2025, "Coney Hatch" will be reissued via Anthem Records, marking the anniversary of the band's gold debut album some four decades after its original May 21, 1982 release.

To celebrate this iconic release, the band have announced their only appearance of 2025 with a special up close and unplugged performance on Friday, November 14 at The Redwood Theatre in Toronto.

This beautiful 2LP reissue breathes new life into the classic album. Featuring the group's classic line-up (singer/guitarist Carl Dixon, singer/bassist Andy Curran, lead guitarist Steve Shelski, and drummer Dave Ketchum, the debut spawned such classic rock gems as "Devil's Deck," bringing out every searing riff and soaring vocal with stunning clarity and power.

"After over four decades of touring and recording, it's truly special to see this anniversary release come to life," Curran says. "The artwork, rare photos, and the discovery of the Cleveland Agora live audio from our very first show in the USA add a perfect finishing touch for the band and our dedicated fans."

And collectors take note: the blue/orange 2LP edition is a LIMITED EDITION first pressing of ONLY 500 UNITS available!

Adding to the release are never-before-heard "Live in Cleveland" recordings, captured at the band's first-ever U.S. show at the iconic Agora Ballroom in 1982. This raw, high-energy performance showcases the band at their hard-hitting best and marks a key moment in their rise in the music scene just prior to joining Judas Priest on a 30 date North American "Screaming for Vengeance" tour.

Dixon adds, "Our show at the Redwood Theatre will be the first time presenting the mighty Hatch sound in an Unplugged & Acoustic format. Still intense, with the same tightness and power that all these years together have built, but with more nuance and emphasis on the songs and vocals. We have some surprises planned and we can't wait to show off our skills in a new setting!"

Fans can dig deeper into the band's history with ultra-rare photos unearthed from the personal archives of the band members, offering an intimate glimpse into Coney Hatch's early years.

This release includes rare 1982 vintage audio sound bites from Kim Mitchell, where he reflects on producing the band during their formative days.

This is a must-have collector's item for die-hard fans and music history buffs.

Anthem's first pressing for Canada on opaque blue vinyl and translucent orange vinyl, includes:

The fully remastered debut album "Coney Hatch"

Three bonus Tracks: "Dreamland", "Where I Draw The Line" and "Sin After Sin (Demo)" previously only available on UK import version of the album.

Never-before-heard "Live at The Agora Cleveland, 1982" recordings

Ultra-rare photos unearthed from the band's personal archives

Rare 1982 vintage audio sound bites from Kim Mitchell

Come Friday, October 24th, get ready to experience this '80s rock classic like you never have before!

"CONEY HATCH" ANNIVERSARY TRACKLIST:

SIDE A:

1. Devil's Deck (4:26)

2. You Ain't Got Me (3:25)

3. Stand Up (3:31)

4. No Sleep Tonight (3:21)

5. Love Poison (3:44)

6. We Got The Night (3:08)

SIDE B:

7. Hey Operator (3:16)

8. I'll Do The Talkin (3:07)

9. Victim Of Rock (3:11)

10. Monkey Bars (4:21)

11. Dreamland (3:43)

12. Where I Draw The Line (3:53)

SIDE C:

13. Sin After Sin (Demo) (4:00)

14. Devil's Deck (Live at The Agora Cleveland, 1982) (5:09)

15. We Got The Night (Live at The Agora Cleveland, 1982) (3:15)

16. Stand Up (Live at The Agora Cleveland, 1982) (3:15)

17. You Ain't Got Me (Live at The Agora Cleveland, 1982) (3:30)

SIDE D:

18. Victim Of Rock (Live at The Agora Cleveland, 1982) (3:15)

19. Where I Draw The Line (Live at The Agora Cleveland, 1982) (4:02)

20. I'll Do The Talkin' (Live at The Agora Cleveland, 1982) (3:04)

21. Dreamland (Live at The Agora Cleveland, 1982) (3:50)

22. Love Poison (Live at The Agora Cleveland, 1982) (3:39)

23. No Sleep Tonight (Live at The Agora Cleveland, 1982) (3:23)

