Drowning Pool Rock 'Bodies' With Offset On The Tonight Show

(OMG) Last night, multi-platinum superstar Offset joined hard rockers Drowning Pool to perform his genre-crossing smash single "Bodies" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Joined by Atlanta standout J.I.D and hit-making producer BNYX, Offset tore into the hard-rocking "Bodies" from his new KIARI:OFFSET deluxe album - but instead of sampling the iconic whispered hook and grinding guitar from Drowning Pool's 2001 nu-metal hit of the same name, they had the real thing. Watch the instantly legendary performance below.
Drowning Pool is officially back in the studio, crafting a brand-new EP set for release in 2026 via SBG Records. This highly anticipated project will mark the next chapter in the band's legacy as they gear up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album, Sinner.
Since its release in 2001, Sinner has become a defining record in modern rock, featuring the anthemic hit "Bodies," which remains a cultural staple across radio, sports arenas, and entertainment to this day. With the 25-year milestone approaching, Drowning Pool is ready to honor their history while pushing their sound forward.
The forthcoming EP will be a powerful reminder of why Drowning Pool remains one of rock's most enduring acts.
Drowning Pool Reimagine 'Bodies' With Sofi Tukker
Drowning Pool Plot First European Headline Tour In 9 Years
Drowning Pool Share 'Bodies' Lyric Video After Carrie Underwood Performance
Drowning Pool Plot The XMAS in Texas Tour
Why Wolfgang Van Halen Pulled Out Of Ozzy's Final Concert- Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots And Mumford & Sons To Headline Innings Festival 2026- Paul McCartney- more
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Jon Pardi's Holiday Tradition Returns With The Christmas Shows- Josh Ross' 'Hate How You Look' No. 1 Added At Country Radio- Rhett Miller Shares 'All For You'- more
Drowning Pool Rock 'Bodies' With Offset On The Tonight Show- Poppy To Livestream They’re All Around Us Tour Stop- Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour- more
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Wolf Alice Recruit Lucy Boynton For 'Just Two Girls' Video
L7 Reveal Full Lineup For 40th Birthday Bash
Juliana Hatfield Shares Shares 'Scratchers' Video
AFI Share 'Holy Visions' With New Video
The Mommyheads Share Video For Title Track To New Album 'No Quietus'
SPEED Announce ALL MY ANGELS EP With 'PEACE' Video
Coney Hatch Expand Debut Album For Special Reissue
Why Wolfgang Van Halen Pulled Out Of Ozzy's Final Concert