Drowning Pool Rock 'Bodies' With Offset On The Tonight Show

(OMG) Last night, multi-platinum superstar Offset joined hard rockers Drowning Pool to perform his genre-crossing smash single "Bodies" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Joined by Atlanta standout J.I.D and hit-making producer BNYX, Offset tore into the hard-rocking "Bodies" from his new KIARI:OFFSET deluxe album - but instead of sampling the iconic whispered hook and grinding guitar from Drowning Pool's 2001 nu-metal hit of the same name, they had the real thing. Watch the instantly legendary performance below.

Drowning Pool is officially back in the studio, crafting a brand-new EP set for release in 2026 via SBG Records. This highly anticipated project will mark the next chapter in the band's legacy as they gear up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album, Sinner.

Since its release in 2001, Sinner has become a defining record in modern rock, featuring the anthemic hit "Bodies," which remains a cultural staple across radio, sports arenas, and entertainment to this day. With the 25-year milestone approaching, Drowning Pool is ready to honor their history while pushing their sound forward.

The forthcoming EP will be a powerful reminder of why Drowning Pool remains one of rock's most enduring acts.

Related Stories

Drowning Pool Reimagine 'Bodies' With Sofi Tukker

Drowning Pool Plot First European Headline Tour In 9 Years

Drowning Pool Share 'Bodies' Lyric Video After Carrie Underwood Performance

Drowning Pool Plot The XMAS in Texas Tour

News > Drowning Pool