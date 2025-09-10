Hilary Duff Ink Major Deal For Return To Music

(AR) Gearing up for what promises to be a bold creative chapter, award-winning, multiplatinum global superstar, actress, producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, New York Times-bestselling author, and generational icon Hilary Duff has signed to Atlantic Records for her highly anticipated return to music.
In addition, an intimate docuseries is in the works, which will chronicle Duff's long-awaited musical return and personal journey, offering an unfiltered vignette into Hilary's world. Embracing the ups, downs, and everything in between, fans will ride shotgun as she balances raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals, and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade.
Directed and executive produced by Grammy-nominated and Emmy Award-winning director Sam Wrench [Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter] through Next of Kin Content, an EverWonder Studio company, the series will feature a fascinating fusion of verite footage, stylized interviews, performances, and videos from her personal archive.
