Jon Pardi's Holiday Tradition Returns With The Christmas Shows 2025

(The GreenRoom) Jon Pardi will celebrate the holiday season in Florida this December with THE CHRISTMAS SHOW. "There's no party like a Jon Pardi (Christmas) party" (People), and this year promises the ultimate holiday celebration, bringing Christmas cheer to fans in Florida with four festive, high-energy shows.
Pardi will be joined by his 12-piece band, complete with fiddle, steel guitar and horns, paired with an Elvis-inspired wardrobe. The set promises to include Pardi's hits, holiday classics, alongside fan-favorite tracks from his 2023 Christmas album MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM JON PARDI, including "lighthearted" (New York Times) originals like "Beer for Santa," "Merry Christmas from the Keys" and "400 Horsepower Sleigh."
Pardi Central Fan Club members can access early tickets starting tomorrow, Sept. 10 at 10 AM local time, while general public tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 12 at 10 AM local time.
Along with delivering his high-energy holiday performances, Pardi will donate ticket proceeds collected throughout the year to local charities in each Christmas Show city he visits via his Starlight Fund. The Starlight Fund is dedicated to supporting general youth enrichment, especially in trade, agriculture and construction. The fund aims to empower the next generation to thrive professionally and to cultivate a workforce that not only excels but also contributes meaningfully to their communities. Its mission is to provide resources and opportunities to organizations supporting those in need, with a focus on those pursuing hands-on skills and education in these important fields. Join us in building a brighter future together.
THE CHRISTMAS SHOW 2025 Dates:
12/12/2025 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
12/13/2025 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
12/18/2025 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
12/19/2025 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock Event Center
