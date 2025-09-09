Josh Ross' 'Hate How You Look' No. 1 Added At Country Radio

(MCA) Josh Ross is back on top today with the #1 most-added single at country radio this week, "Hate How You Look." Written by Chris McKenna, Christian Yancey, Jessica Farren, and Nicholas Sainato and produced by Matt Geroux, MusicRow calls the new single "a marvelously well written toe tapper" that "soars right along with (Ross') powerful delivery."

"Wild," Ross reacts. "Thank you to country radio, and everyone who's listening to 'Hate How You Look.' To follow up 'Single Again' with a song I love and this kind of support is special; I don't take a bit of it for granted."

Notching 70 first-week stations, the addictive up-tempo was featured today as one of Billboard's coveted Makin' Tracks features, calling out "a title, 'Hate How You Look,' that appears to be something it's not" and "a relentlessly melodic chorus."

"You wonder," Ross shared with the outlet, "is it actually just going to be a mean song? Like, 'I just hate how you look.' And then you listen to it, you realize that it's a guy that's like, 'Dang, she looks good,' and you're actually kind of complimenting her. I'm a fan of titles like that."

