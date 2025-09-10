L7 Reveal Full Lineup For 40th Birthday Bash

(CSM) In 2024, rock icons L7 threw the inaugural annual takeover of The Belasco Theater, a menacing night of music and art, to acclaim spanning The Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Magazine, BrooklynVegan, FLOOD Magazine, 95.5 KLOS, KCRW and more. They are set to bring their bombastic legacy and outrageous vision to LA nightlife once again with L7's 40th Anniversary Bash on Friday, October 3.

The band will ring in this career milestone with a headlining performance alongside spectacular acts Lunachicks and CSS. Today, they have announced the event's full line-up which now includes opener Bonavega and DJ Vanessa Burgundy on the decks to keep the celebratory dance party going into the night.

Legendary frontwoman Donita Sparks shares, "For our Takeover of the Belasco Theater this year, we decided to focus on L7's 40th anniversary. We thought it would be more celebratory having all the bands perform on the theater's main stage while keeping the after-show dance party up in the gorgeous ballroom. The curation for the 40th needed heavy hitters and we got them in Lunachicks and CSS, headliners all, who are both friends and colleagues in rock. As it falls on a Friday night this year, it just felt natural to make the start time a bit later but also a bit more compact.

"With the addition of the amazing Bonavega as the night's opening act, and DJ Vanessa Burgundy for the dance party, there will be plenty of action and fun throughout the night!"

Related Stories

L7 Announces 'Fast and Frightening Takeover'

L7 Announce Support For Bricks Are Heavy Anniversary Tour

News > L7