ohtommy Turns Album Release Into a $25,000 Global Treasure Hunt

(MTS) Most artists drop an album. Rapper and innovator ohtommy has dropped an adventure. His debut full length project, No Love Left, arrived Friday, September 5th, at midnight on all streaming platforms - and hidden inside its 17 tracks is a real-life, $25,000 treasure hunt that anyone in the world can play.
The concept is groundbreaking: every song, lyric, ad-lib, production choice, and even the album's cover art could hold a clue. Fans who piece the trail together will uncover a batch of coordinates and a keyword. Submitting the correct solution at NoLoveLeft.com earns one sharp-minded listener a $25,000 prize. Participation is free and open to all, though winners under 18 must have a parent or guardian claim the payout.
"I didn't just want people to listen to my album, I wanted them to live it," says ohtommy. "Music can be an adventure - and now it literally is."
An Emotional Ride - and a Challenge to Match
No Love Left is a rap and melodic rap album infused with Y2K nostalgia and hints of pop. It begins with raw aggression, shifts into deeply emotional and heartfelt territory, then lifts listeners up with dance-ready anthems. It's designed to feel like an odyssey.
"This isn't just about the money," ohtommy adds. "It's about reminding people that music can bring back excitement, challenge, and fun."
To bring that vision to life, ohtommy worked with heavyweight producers including theevoni (Trippie Redd, NBA YoungBoy, K CAMP), Tristan "Tito" Seccuro (Juice WRLD, The Kid Laroi), and 22Cartel (Central Cee, Polo G, Kodak Black). The album also features collaborations with rising and established artists like YNW BSlime, Seezyn (of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack), Henny Hermes, YLA Howe, and donavns.
A Hunt with No Boundaries
Unlike past real-world treasure hunts that required travel, this one is borderless - anyone with Wi-Fi and a streaming service can join. Clues are hidden in the music itself, but careful listeners may also find them in lyrics, videos, cover art, and official updates from ohtommy's site. Four starting hints will be available on NoLoveLeft.com, with more unlocked as the community progresses.
The puzzle isn't easy. In fact, it's designed to challenge even the sharpest "treasure hunter" minds. Inspired by ohtommy's fascination with the legendary Forrest Fenn hunt, this digital version offers the same rush without geographic limits.
More Than Just an Album Drop
Already, the lead single "10:05" featuring YNW BSlime - paired with a music video starring influencers like Logan Micke, Jenny Popach, Clifton Dean, and Frankie Bruno - has begun stirring buzz. But ohtommy insists that No Love Left is not about fleeting hype. It's about creating a new model for what music can be: immersive, adventurous, and unforgettable. When asked what he hopes fans will take away, ohtommy's answer is simple: "Anything is possible."
Stream the Album. Join the Hunt.
On September 5th, the world didn't just get a new album. It got a challenge, a story, and a chance at $25,000.
No Love Left dropped on all major streaming platforms September 5th. The treasure hunt begins the moment you press play.
