Old 97's Rhett Miller Shares 'All For You'

(MPG) Rhett Miller released "All For You," the second song to be released from his forthcoming solo album A lifetime of riding by night that arrives on October 10 via ATO Records.
Co-written by Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms, the song is a poignant reflection of redemption and gratitude that took on an even deeper meaning during the recording which took place just days before a high risk vocal cord surgery: Had a dream and it came true, me and you and them / In a house filled with sun and loved ones and friends / It was worth all the work it took to wind up in this place / And I'll try to make it better and better every single day / All for you. The album is now available for pre-order on vinyl and CD.
Tomorrow, Miller's band Old 97's will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 24th annual Americana Honors & Awards in Nashville, TN. Last year, Old 97's celebrated their 30th anniversary with the release of the critically-acclaimed album American Primitive.
About the single, Miller explains, "My buddy Jesse Valenzuela brought me the idea for the song, a guitar hook and a lyric hook, so he had done the trickiest part. When I was fleshing out the lyrics, I imagined that it would be a song for Jesse's album rather than something I'd be recording. Ironically, this level of remove gave me permission to get a little more personal and sensitive than I might otherwise have done. As soon as it was finished, I loved the song and knew that someday I would record it. And it tickles me that I finally got to work with my super-talented friend Jesse."
"It's simply a joy to work with my compadre Rhett Miller," Valenzuela adds. "He is a gifted, insightful lyricist. I'm a longtime fan of his songs and I really love 'All for you.' I believe it's a special song that seems to resonate with people and I'm so proud that it's found a spot on Rhett's beautiful new record."
"All For You" follows the release of "Come As You Are," that features Turnpike Troubadours' Evan Felker, who also co-wrote the song, on background vocals. The song was praised by Rolling Stone, BrooklynVegan, Dallas Observer, and Whiskey Riff, who proclaimed, "[Rhett Miller] has managed to stay relevant and inspire generations of artists for well over 30 years. [He] is the type of musician that is likely one of your favorite artist's favorite artists."
A lifetime of riding by night was recorded primarily at Dave's Room in Los Angeles and marks Miller's first time enlisting his Old 97's bandmate Murry Hammond as a producer since his solo debut album Mythologies (a 1989 LP created when he was 17-years-old). Threaded with his lived-in reflection on mortality and love in all forms, the album contains some of Miller's most unguarded material yet-an achievement he attributes to revelations gleaned through his recent work in teaching songwriting at The New School in Manhattan, as well as the eclectic lineup of co-writers including Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker, Caitlin Rose, Nicole Atkins, Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms, and Ben Greenman.
Miller will kick off a national album release on October 9 in Worcester, MA that will make stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Dallas, St. Paul and many more. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website.
A lifetime of riding by night tracklist:
1) A Little Song (Prologue)
2) All For You
3) Ellie On The Wharf
4) Come As You Are
5) Be Mine
6) People Are Lifted
7) A Little Song (Interlude)
8) The Bells of St. Mike's
9) All Over Again
10) Time Again
11) A Lifetime of Riding by Night
12) A Little Song
13) Brand New Heart
Rhett Miller Tour Dates:
Sep. 12 - Arlington, TX - Texas Live!
Oct. 2-4 - Halifax, NS, Canada - The Carleton
Oct. 9 - Worcester, MA - Off The Rails
Oct. 10 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre
Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Largo at the Coronet
Oct. 16 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
Oct. 17 - Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke
Oct. 18 - Fontana, CA - Stage Red
Oct. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord
Oct. 21 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley
Oct. 23 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
Oct. 24 - Portland, OR - The Showdown
Oct. 25 - Seattle, WA - Clock-Out Lounge
Oct. 28 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
Nov. 6 - Houston, TX - McGonigel's Mucky Duck
Nov. 8 - Fischer, TX - Devil's Backbone Tavern
Nov. 9 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
Nov. 12 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
Nov. 13 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box Supper Club
Nov. 14 - Bloomington, IN - Buskirk-Chumley Theater
Nov. 15 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
Nov. 16 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
Nov. 20 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
Nov. 22 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
Nov. 23 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge
Dec. 2 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
Dec. 3 - Madison, WI - Atwood Music Hall
Dec. 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
Dec. 5 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel
Dec. 11 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
Dec. 12 - Wayne, PA - 118 North
Dec. 14 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern
