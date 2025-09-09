Old Crow Medicine Show, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Lead Moon River At Sea Lineup

(The Syndicate) After more than a decade as one of the South's most beloved music weekends, Moon River Music Festival-founded by Drew Holcomb and praised by Southern Living and Garden & Gun as a must-attend Southern festival, with Paste delivering glowing "best-of" recaps-takes to the open water for the first time with Moon River At Sea, sailing November 11-15, 2026 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Jewel.

Launched in Memphis in 2014 and relocated to Chattanooga in 2018, Moon River quickly earned national recognition, including a 2019 Pollstar Awards nomination for Best Music Festival Under 30K Capacity, alongside landmark events like Newport Folk Festival and The Ohana Fest. The new at-sea edition brings Moon River's artist-led curation, community spirit, and all-killer-no-filler programming to an intimate ocean getaway.

"Moon River has always been about community - artists and fans making memories together," says Drew Holcomb. "Taking that spirit to sea will allow us to create even more intimate moments, unforgettable collaborations, and a vacation you'll talk about for years."

Intimate Performances & Special Programming

Moon River At Sea features performances from Old Crow Medicine Show, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Mat Kearney, JOHNNYSWIM, Mon Rovîa, Ellie Holcomb, The Brook & The Bluff, The Lone Bellow, Donovan Woods, The National Parks, The Arcadian Wild, Sean McConnell, Natalie Hemby, Madeline Edwards, Carly Bannister, Happy Landing, Abraham Alexander, The New Respects, Hogslop String Band, K.S. Rhoads, The Neighbors, Small Time, and Boot Scootin' Boogie Nights, plus stand-up from Dustin Nickerson, Jenna Kim Jones, and Carly Bannister.

Curated activities include:

Sailaway Show with Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

All-Star Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

"Truth Behind the Songs" with Natalie Hemby

Not-So-Newlywed Game hosted by Drew & Ellie Holcomb

Headphone disco parties, autograph sessions, games, and more.

Ship & Destination

Norwegian Jewel offers multiple dining venues and bars, a spacious Pool Deck with hot tubs, Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, and more. In Nassau, guests can soak up white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters and shore excursions will be available 4-6 weeks prior to sailing (bookable upon receipt of official booking number).

Key Dates & Booking

First Round Presale Sign-Ups: now through Sept 14 at 11:59 PM ET

Second Round Presale Sign-Ups: through Sept 21 at 11:59 PM ET

Final Round Presale Sign-Ups: through Sept 24 at 11:59 PM ET

Public On-Sale: September 26 at 2:00 PM ET exclusively at MoonRiverAtSea.com

Bonus: First 400 cabins booked during presale receive access to an exclusive "Kitchen Covers" set by Drew & Ellie Holcomb

Deposit: Bookings available for $100 down per person before March 11, 2026

