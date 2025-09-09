Poppy To Livestream They're All Around Us Tour Stop

(TOC) Poppy fans around the world are invited to join the awe-commanding They're All Around Us tour with a special livestream from House of Blues Anaheim on September 27, airing exclusively on Veeps.

The stream coincides with the fall leg of the tour, which is in support of Poppy's sixth studio album, Negative Spaces (released November 15, 2024). Livestream tickets are $16.99 and include a 7-day rewatch window. Veeps All Access members can access the stream as part of their subscription.

Reviewers have consistently lauded Poppy's live shows as a masterclass in controlled chaos, transitioning from ethereal serenity to banshee-like ferocity in the blink of an eye. At her sold-out House of Blues Chicago stop earlier in the year, audience reactions ranged from hushed awe to full-throttle mosh pits and those tuning in to the Anaheim show can expect to see no less.

From industrial-pop to arena-ready metalcore, Negative Spaces showcases Poppy's multidimensional artistry and bold sonic evolution. Recent singles include the fierce "they're all around us" and "new way out," along with the anthems "the cost of giving up" and "crystallized."

Tickets for the They're All Around Us - Live From Anaheim livestream are $16.99, available now at poppy.veeps.com. Full upcoming They're All Around Us tour routing can be found below.

Upcoming Poppy Tour Dates:

Sep. 5, 2025 Richmond, VA - They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 6, 2025 Baltimore, MD - They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 8, 2025 North Myrtle Beach, SC - They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 9, 2025 Raleigh, NC - They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 11, 2025 Tuscaloosa, AL - Evanescence

Sep. 12, 2025 Cincinnati, OH - They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 14, 2025 Grand Rapids, MI - They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 15, 2025 Indianapolis, IN - They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 18, 2025 Milwaukee, WI - Hog Havoc

Sep. 19, 2025 Saint Paul, MN - 93X Family Reunion

Sep. 21, 2025 West Des Moines, IA - They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 22, 2025 Tulsa, OK - They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 23, 2025 Kansas City, MO -They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 25, 2025 Albuquerque, NM - They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 27, 2025 Anaheim, CA - They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 28, 2025 Ventura, CA - They're All Around Us Tour

Sep. 30, 2025 San Diego, CA - They're All Around Us Tour

Oct. 2, 2025 Las Vegas, NV - They're All Around Us Tour

Oct. 4, 2025 El Paso, TX - KLAQ Rocks The Park

Oct. 6, 2025 Dallas, TX - They're All Around Us Tour

Oct. 11, 2025 - Ciudad De Mexico, MexicoLife Is But A Dream LATIN America Tour 2025

Oct. 12, 2025 - Mexico City, Mexico They're All Around Us Tour

Related Stories

Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante Team Up For 'End Of You

Carla Olson and Tall Poppy Syndrome Announce 'Is It True'

Poppy Expands They're All Around Us Headlining Tour

Cursive's Tim Kashner Directs Campy, Gory Video For 'Imposturing'

News > Poppy