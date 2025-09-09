Runaway June Releasing New Album 'New Kind Of Motion' This Month

(QHMG) Runaway June today officially announced that the Gold-selling trio's 13-track sophomore album, New Kind of Emotion, will be released on September 19th.

Gleaming with country-pop sheen yet anchored by traditional down-home fiddle, mandolin and pedal steel, New Kind of Emotion is a modern country celebration of good times and girl power, friendship and independence, and romantic love that's wanted but not needed. The result is an uplifting and empowering album, of which Runaway June founding member Jennifer Wayne says, "Even the sad songs are fun!"

Runaway June band members - Jennifer Wayne (vocals, rhythm guitar), Natalie Stovall (vocals, fiddle, mandolin) and Stevie Woodward (lead vocals and guitar, harmonica) - co-wrote 11 of the 13 tracks on New Kind of Emotion. The musically adventurous trio pooled the talents of five separate Nashville producers - multiple-GRAMMY winners Kristian Bush (Sugarland) and Ron Fair (Christina Aguilera) as well as Mickey Jack Cones (Joe Nichols), Stone Aielli and Austin Moody.

"I want people to know that this album is authentically Runaway June," says Natalie. "It's us searching for who we are, and you'll hear some different influences because it spans a three-year period for us. We were trying different things and we were in different stages of life, so the album really puts a stamp on that moment in time for us."

"We're friends, and we want the listeners to also feel that girlhood, that sisterhood, and for our male listeners, too," adds Stevie. "We want people to know that they're not alone in whatever phase they're going through. If you just wanna have a good time, there are songs for you on this album, or if you wanna feel something, there are those songs as well."

Album focus track "Drink Champagne" is a Latin-flavored celebration that argues champagne shouldn't just be reserved for special occasions. The song reflects Jennifer and Stevie's Latin heritage, and Runaway June's backstage pre-show tradition of popping open a bottle of bubbly.

"We were actually in a management meeting when we wrote that song," recalls Jennifer. "One of us started singing the hook, and then all three of us dove in and just had a blast writing it and we had to cancel our management meeting! I think that's kind of the theme of the whole album - we've just been having so much fun together."

Unreleased album highlights also include "Stars on the Ceiling," a blissful mid-tempo escape from a world of grown-up troubles, taking us back to the magical universe of a childhood bedroom with stars on the ceiling. "Sad Girl" is a dance-worthy, instant pick-me-up for any sad girl, reminding her of all the reasons why, "It ain't that bad, girl." Showcasing a more tender, heartfelt side of Natalie's fiddle playing, "Come Home to Me" is an Irish-inspired blessing, promising someone you love that they can always return home if life gets too hard.

Previously released album highlights include title track and current radio single "New Kind of Emotion," a feel-good ode to falling in love that was a Top 5 Most Added Song at U.S. Country Radio (Mediabase) upon its official impact date and lauded by Billboard as a "Must-Hear New Country Song." "He Ain't My Problem" is a sassy and revealing breakup anthem that MusicRow named a "Disc of the Day," describing it as, "Feisty and fun, fun, fun ... their songwriting is peerless." Inspired by Stevie's recent engagement to boyfriend Jordan Howell, "To Be Yours" is a beguilingly melodic love song declaring that all a couple really needs in life is each other.

Runaway June's September tour dates include the WYRK Stars With Guitars Fall Acoustic Concert in Buffalo, New York, on Sept. 17, Wolf Nights at the Mid-South Fair in Southaven, Mississippi, on Sept. 25, and the Golf & Guitars music festival in Sacramento, California, on Sept. 30. To stay updated on shows as they are added, visit www.runawayjune.com/tour.

New Kind of Emotion Official Album Track Listing

1. Real Good Night (Natalie Stovall, Emma-Lee, Jessica Cayne, Eric Arjes)

2. Drink Champagne (Stevie Woodward, Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall)

3. New Kind of Emotion (Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall, Paul Sikes, Stevie Woodward)

4. Stars on the Ceiling (Kylie Sackley, Grant Vogelfanger, Stevie Woodward)

5. To Be Yours (Aaron Eshuis, Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall, Stevie Woodward, Ron Fair)

6. Done With Me Yet (Trannie Anderson, Stevie Woodward, Natalie Stovall, Jennifer Wayne, Paul Sikes)

7. Miss Me (Ben Stennis, Blake Bollinger, Jessica Mitchell)

8. He Ain't My Problem (Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall, Stevie Woodward)

9. Make Me Wanna Smoke (Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley, Jason Sellers)

10. Fine Wine (Stevie Woodward, Jennifer Wayne, Paul Sikes, Natalie Stovall)

11. Come Home to Me (Stevie Woodward, Natalie Stovall, Kylie Sackley, Stone Aielli)

12. Sad Girl (Jennifer Wayne, Stevie Woodward, Natalie Stovall, Gavin Slate, Jaden Michaels)

13. Fine Wine (Duke's Version) (Stevie Woodward, Jennifer Wayne, Paul Sikes, Natalie Stovall)

Producers: Kristian Bush (Tracks 1, 3, 4, 6, 8), Ron Fair (Tracks 2, 5, 12), Mickey Jack Cones (Tracks 7, 9, 10), Stone Aielli (Track 11), and Austin Moody (Producer) and Chris Radomski (Executive Producer) (Track 13).

Mix engineers: Justin Niebank (Tracks 1, 3, 4, 6, 8), Peter Mokran (Tracks 2, 5, 12), Mickey Jack Cones (Tracks 7, 9, 10), Brandon Bell (Track 11), and Mitch Furr (Track 13).

