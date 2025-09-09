Stephen Wilson Jr. Nominated For New Artist of the Year at CMA Awards

(MPG) Indiana-born, Nashville-based rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. earned a nomination for New Artist of the Year at the 59th Annual CMA Awards. This marks Wilson Jr.'s first CMA Awards nomination, following the massive success of his debut double album son of dad (Big Loud Records).
Last week, Wilson Jr. joined his fellow New Artist of the Year nominee Shaboozey for new song "Took A Walk" from the upcoming film The Long Walk. The song, which was co-written by Wilson Jr., appears as the emotional closing piece to the movie based on Stephen King's novel.
Wilson Jr. also just released his latest EP Blankets featuring moving interpretations of songs by Nirvana, Temple of the Dog, The Postal Service and The Smashing Pumpkins.
The release followed a three-night run supporting Eric Church at Red Rocks in July, his Newport Folk Festival debut, and a cross-country tour supporting HARDY this summer.
Next, he will make his AmericanaFest debut at Big Loud's Takeover at SkyDeck on Broadway on Weds. Sept. 10, support Lukas Nelson on Oct. 12 in Wilmington, NC, and continue on his wildly successful sold-out søn of dad Tour. On Nov. 23 and 24, he will headline the Ryman Auditorium for the first time with two sold-out shows.
