The Chainsmokers Crash Mafiathon With Surprise Shower Rave

(Tag) The Chainsmokers today turned Kai Cenat's Mafiathon into the world's biggest party, crashing the shower with a signature explosive DJ set in front of over 120,000 people.

Across over 40 minutes of chaos, the legendary duo turned Kai's bathroom into a strobe-saturated dance haven aka "THE RAVE SHOWER" as they veered between acidic remixes and nostalgia-heavy hits. The pair infused iconic cross-genre dance tracks from Badadan to We Are Your Friends into classics like Papa Roach's Last Resort to 50's In Da Club. And of course, beloved tracks Closer, Don't Let Me Down, and Roses.

Alex and Drew also announced and previewed their next single - and most anticipated ID - SMOOTH out September 19th. The Twitch chat went feral-full with chants of "WWWWW", "GOATED" and "WE AIN'T EVER GETTING OLDER".

The set finished in a neon paint party crescendo as Drew and Alex unlaunched an emotional remix of Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls (leading the chat to fill with "I'm crying!") transitioning into Drew joining Kai in the shower for Paris.

Surprising fans by bringing the music directly to them has become a trademark of Alex and Drew. On College GameDay in Ohio, the duo ignited the party of the year by descending on SAE's fraternity house without warning to bring their beloved hits right to the fans who grew up on them. Last summer, they kicked off the surprise show trend with a raging Arizona FIJI show that got a police fine within 13 minutes (and which Alex happily paid to keep the fun going!).

